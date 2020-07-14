 Trump Dismisses Idea That Police Killing Black People Is a Problem - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next State-Sanctioned Murder Is Back, Thanks to SCOTUS Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

‘So Are White People’: Trump Dismisses Idea That Black People Dying at Hands of Police Is a Problem

“What a terrible question,” the president responded when asked about cops killing black people

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. The president highlighted life-saving actions by law enforcement officers and cited these examples as a potential negative effect that defunding the police would have on the lives of Americans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump listens during an event about citizens positively impacted by law enforcement, in the East Room of the White House on July 13th, 2020.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s been nearly two months since George Floyd was killed. President Trump has had enough of all of this hubbub about racial justice.

When asked on Tuesday why African Americans are still dying at the hands of law enforcement in the United States, a problem that has of course persisted despite the wave of demonstrations that followed Floyd’s death, the president lashed out at Catherine Herridge, who was interviewing him at the White House for CBS Evening News.

“So are white people, so are white people,” Trump said, his face red, his upper lip moist, his demeanor agitated. “What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

According to studies cited by CBS News, black men are 3-3.5 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than white men. If “more” white men have been killed by law enforcement, it’s because they make up a substantially larger portion of the population.

Trump’s categorical dismissal of the idea that black Americans dying at the hands of police is a problem that needs addressing shouldn’t come as a surprise. The president has been letting his racist flag fly since Floyd’s death. In the past two months, Trump has posted on social media about how the “THUGS” protesting police brutality should be shot, lamented how cities have painted “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on prominent streets, bashed NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at races, and refused to in any way acknowledge the systemic racism that has shaped the nation since its outset.

Herridge also asked Trump on Tuesday about his defense of the Confederate flag, to which the president cited freedom of speech. Herridge followed up by asking if understood “why the flag is a painful symbol for many people because it’s a reminder of slavery.” He clearly didn’t.

“Well, people love it,” the president said before again citing freedom of speech.

In This Article: Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, Police Brutality, Racism

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.