Trump Consulted His Diet Coke Valet About How to Overturn Democracy, New Book Alleges

Former President Donald Trump told aides he would not leave the White House after his loss in the 2020 election, according to an upcoming book by New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, details of which have been reported by CNN.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump allegedly told staff, according to Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which is set to be released on Oct. 4. Haberman details how the former president initially accepted his electoral loss but quickly latched onto narratives of electoral fraud. “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?” Trump reportedly complained to Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, while affirming to an aide that “we’re never leaving … how can you leave when you won an election?”

Haberman adds that Trump questioned virtually anyone who walked into his office about how he might be able to stay in power — including the valet who hand-delivered Diet Cokes, which infamously summoned via a button in the Oval Office.

Trump, who appears poised to run to reclaim the presidency in 2024, has faced an onslaught of scrutiny by lawmakers and investigators since leaving office. Currently, the Department of Justice is pursuing an investigation into Trump’s potential involvement with schemes to overturn the election, and the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to resume their inquiry into his role in the riot this month.

The former president is also embroiled in controversy over his handling of classified documents following his departure from the White House. The Department of Justice is investigating why Trump absconded from D.C. to his Palm Beach residence at Mar-A-Lago with classified documents he was unauthorized to keep.

The DOJ is currently battling Trump’s attempts to stall the investigation or outright prevent them from reviewing documents seized from his Florida residence. Trump’s lawyers are expected to file a response to the government’s appeal of Judge Eileen Cannon’s decision to appoint a “special master” in the case later on Monday.