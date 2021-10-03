 Trump Says He'd 'Beat' DeSantis in Run For President - Rolling Stone
Trump Disses DeSantis’ Potential Presidential Bid: ‘I’d Beat Him’

The former president boasted about his electoral chances but has not committed to running in 2024

Trump Says if He Runs for President DeSantis Would Drop Out, and He’d 'Beat Him' Anyway

President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP

Even though former president Donald Trump has not publicly announced he will run in 2024, he is already trash-talking one of his potential opponents, Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor.

Speaking about a possible campaign, Trump said in an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul that he was confident he would “beat” DeSantis if the governor runs for the Republican presidential nomination.

“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump said.

But, Trump added, he thinks most Republican challengers would choose not to run if he decided to try for a second term.

“I don’t think I will face him,” Trump continued. “I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out.”

So far DeSantis has not publicly committed to a presidential run. In an interview with Fox News, he played coy, saying he is focused on running for a second term as governor and that a 2024 run is “way down the road.”

“I’m not considering anything beyond doing my job. We got a lot of stuff going on in Florida,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity. “I’m going to be running for reelection next year.”

While recent polls do not show DeSantis — or any Republican for that matter — getting anywhere near the support Trump has, a source close to the former president told Vanity Fair last week that “Trump fucking hates DeSantis.”

“He just resents his popularity,” the source said.

