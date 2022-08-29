It’s 2022 and Trump Is Demanding an ‘Immediate’ Redo of the 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump demanded on Monday that the 2020 presidential election be declared “irreparably compromised” and a do-over be held “immediately!”

Trump took to his personal social media platform to complain that the FBI “BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.’” He then wrote that he should be declared the winner of the election — which was decided two years ago — or “and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Trump demands he be declared the rightful winner of the 2020 election or that a re-do election be held “immediately” pic.twitter.com/tlWM60ar7p — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 29, 2022

The former — yes, former — president was responding to a recent appearance from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the interview, Zuckerburg revealed that the FBI had warned Facebook to be on the lookout for potential Russian misinformation on the platform.

“The FBI came to us – some folks on our team,” explained Zuckerberg, “and was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that’.”

Zuckerberg clarified that the FBI did not warn them about any story pertaining to Hunter Biden, but said that Meta determined that the laptop allegations “fit that pattern” flagged by the FBI. The FBI clarified that they “routinely” notify entities in the private sector of potential threat indicators but “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”

As we've said, nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Sen. Johnson in Oct 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference – nothing specific about Hunter Biden. https://t.co/pHtzvh6r0r — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

Trump is currently facing a gauntlet of legal troubles, most notably the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago and whether he may have violated the Espionage Act. Rolling Stone reported in July that Trump has been telling people he needs to get back into the White House to save himself from various criminal probes.