Trump Says He Will Delay Mass Immigration Raids Two Weeks, Per Democrats’ Request

Mere hours before the announcement, the president defended the impending arrests on Twitter, saying the families targeted “have run from the law and run from the courts”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House .

Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump declared Saturday afternoon that he would delay by two weeks Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids scheduled for Sunday, citing Democrats’ request for more time to work out a solution with Republicans in Congress. The raids were intended to round up undocumented immigrants for deportation in major cities across the country. On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Trump to halt the raids, saying in a statement, “Families belong together. These families are hard-working members of our communities and our country. The President’s action makes no distinction between a status violation and committing a serious crime.”

Mere hours before he called the raids off, the president defended them on Twitter, saying the families targeted “have run from the law and run from the courts.”

The raids, which Trump announced in a vague set of tweets on Monday, had been planned in the following cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco. ICE intended to arrest around 2,000 undocumented migrants, a senior immigration official told CNN.

Delaying the raid is a similar tact to the president’s calling off a military attack on Iran. It’s an exercise in brinksmanship. Trump announces his plan to do something horrible, then backs out at the last minute, making himself look like the benevolent hero.

