Trump Tries to Shift Focus to Herschel Walker’s Future Following Abortion Payment Report

Former President Donald Trump has come out swinging in defense of Herschel Walker, his pick to represent Georgia in the Senate, after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump wrote in a statement posted to Truth Social. “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past. It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election.”

Trump defends Herschel Walker, who he endorsed, from reports he paid for his former girlfriend’s abortion, and encourages Georgians to vote for him anyway. pic.twitter.com/TkyJ246ngz — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 4, 2022

Trump added that he heard “many horrible things” about Walker’s opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, but that “nobody should be talking about” them, “so we don’t.”

Walker has been an outspoken opponent of reproductive rights, backing a 15-week national abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham and repeatedly referring to abortion as murder, without exceptions.

The former NFL star’s campaign has been embroiled in controversy virtually since its inception, including revelations that Walker had misled the public as to how many children he had. It all proved to be too much for his eldest son, Christian Walker, who in an explosive series of Twitter posts Monday night and Tuesday morning lambasted his father for continuously misrepresenting himself to the public, and alleged abuse by Walker against himself and his mother.