 Trump Defends 'Hang Mike Pence!' Chanters on Jan. 6: Audio
Rolling Stone

Listen: Trump Defends Capitol Rioters Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence!’

“Well, the people were very angry,” the former president said of the mob’s insistence that they wanted to kill his vice president

TOPSHOT - A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. - Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of then-President Trump gather on the West side of the Capitol, in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump and Mike Pence weren’t on the best of terms on Jan. 6 as the former vice president certified the results of the 2020 election. Trump’s supporters weren’t fans of Pence, either, with many of them chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol following Trump’s speech at the Ellipse. They even set up a gallows outside the building.

Jonathan Karl, whose new book Betrayal chronicles the final days of the Trump’s time in office, asked the former president whether he was concerned for Pence’s safety during the riot. When Trump said he wasn’t, Karl mentioned those who were chanting for Pence to be hanged. Trump responded by defending them.

“Well, the people were very angry,” he said in audio published Friday morning by Axios. “Because it’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect … If you know a vote if fraudulent, how can you pass along a fraudulent vote to Congress?

Pence of course did not know the election was fraudulent, probably because no evidence had or has emerged indicating any resembling significant fraud occurred. Reality is an afterthought, though. Trump wanted Pence to somehow stop the certification of the election results, and Pence betrayed Trump by failing to find a way to overturn democracy. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump tweeted on the afternoon of the riot.

Karl previously reported that Pence was “holed up” in a Capitol basement for hours as the rioters stormed the building. Trump reportedly didn’t call Pence on Jan. 6 or in the days following Jan. 6 to ensure he was safe.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6, Mike Pence

Rolling Stone
