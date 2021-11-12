Listen: Trump Defends Capitol Rioters Chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence!’

Donald Trump and Mike Pence weren’t on the best of terms on Jan. 6 as the former vice president certified the results of the 2020 election. Trump’s supporters weren’t fans of Pence, either, with many of them chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the Capitol following Trump’s speech at the Ellipse. They even set up a gallows outside the building.

Jonathan Karl, whose new book Betrayal chronicles the final days of the Trump’s time in office, asked the former president whether he was concerned for Pence’s safety during the riot. When Trump said he wasn’t, Karl mentioned those who were chanting for Pence to be hanged. Trump responded by defending them.

“Well, the people were very angry,” he said in audio published Friday morning by Axios. “Because it’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect … If you know a vote if fraudulent, how can you pass along a fraudulent vote to Congress?

When I interviewed Trump for "Betrayal" and asked him about his supporters chanting "Hang Mike Pence", he didn't condemn them, he defended them. Here's a clip from the interview. More audio from the genuinely shocking interview will air Sunday on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/MlnhTgw8Cu — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 12, 2021

Pence of course did not know the election was fraudulent, probably because no evidence had or has emerged indicating any resembling significant fraud occurred. Reality is an afterthought, though. Trump wanted Pence to somehow stop the certification of the election results, and Pence betrayed Trump by failing to find a way to overturn democracy. “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump tweeted on the afternoon of the riot.

Karl previously reported that Pence was “holed up” in a Capitol basement for hours as the rioters stormed the building. Trump reportedly didn’t call Pence on Jan. 6 or in the days following Jan. 6 to ensure he was safe.