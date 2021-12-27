Trump Claimed 5,000 Dead People Voted in Georgia. The Real Number… Was Four

In early January, then-President Donald Trump invoked debunked, baseless conspiracy theories, and just flat-out lied in an attempt to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of that state’s presidential election. In addition to making the laughable assertion that the attendance at his campaign rallies was evidence of his victory, Trump claimed that close to 5,000 dead Georgians voted.

We now know Trump as off by 4,996.

State election investigators found only four absentee ballots from dead voters were cast in last year’s presidential election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. All four of the invalid ballots were submitted by family members of the deceased.

While pushing Raffensberger to overturn Georgia’s election results, Trump painted a picture of a widespread, coordinated effort to pad Biden’s vote totals with ballots that had been mailed to dead people.

“The other thing, dead people. So dead people voted. And I think the number is in the — close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number. And a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”

Trump lost Georgia, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat since 1992, by about 12,000 votes. In that notorious call with Raffensperger, which is the subject of a criminal investigation by a Georgia district attorney and a probe by Raffensperger’s office, Trump had urged the public official to “find” the votes to reverse the election outcome. But Raffensperger resisted, correcting him that the “data you have is wrong.”

Speaking in Washington, D.C. just a few days later on Jan. 6, Trump would go on to whip up thousands of his supporters and encourage them to “fight like hell” to prevent having “our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats.”