 RIP to Trump's Baseless Claim that Thousands of Dead Georgians Voted - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Claimed 5,000 Dead People Voted in Georgia. The Real Number… Was Four

So close

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump

AFP via Getty Images

In early January, then-President Donald Trump invoked debunked, baseless conspiracy theories, and just flat-out lied in an attempt to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of that state’s presidential election. In addition to making the laughable assertion that the attendance at his campaign rallies was evidence of his victory, Trump claimed that close to 5,000 dead Georgians voted.

We now know Trump as off by 4,996.

State election investigators found only four absentee ballots from dead voters were cast in last year’s presidential election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. All four of the invalid ballots were submitted by family members of the deceased.

Related Stories

Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: 'I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You'
MAGA Diehards Melt Down Over Trump's Pro-Vax Push

Related Stories

sexiest music videos madonna prince beyonce
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

While pushing Raffensberger to overturn Georgia’s election results, Trump painted a picture of a widespread, coordinated effort to pad Biden’s vote totals with ballots that had been mailed to dead people.

“The other thing, dead people. So dead people voted. And I think the number is in the — close to 5,000 people. And they went to obituaries. They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number. And a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”

Trump lost Georgia, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat since 1992, by about 12,000 votes. In that notorious call with Raffensperger, which is the subject of a criminal investigation by a Georgia district attorney and a probe by Raffensperger’s office, Trump had urged the public official to “find” the votes to reverse the election outcome. But Raffensperger resisted, correcting him that the “data you have is wrong.”

Speaking in Washington, D.C. just a few days later on Jan. 6, Trump would go on to whip up thousands of his supporters and encourage them to “fight like hell” to prevent having “our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats.”

In This Article: 2020 election, Brad Raffensperger, Donald Trump, Georgia, Jan. 6

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.