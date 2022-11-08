Trump Says He Should ‘Get All the Credit’ if GOP Wins, ‘Not Be Blamed’ if They Lose

Donald Trump wants America to know that if the Republicans gain control of Congress, he deserves all the accolades. But if Democrats maintain control, find someone else to blame.

“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit,” Trump said in an interview with NewsNation that aired Tuesday. “And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite.”

The former president even congratulated himself for encouraging certain Republican candidates to run for office. “I’ll probably be given very little credit, although in many cases, I told people to run,” he complained. “And they ran, and they turned out to be very good candidates.”

Trump has personally campaigned for a number of Republican candidates, including holding rallies for Senate GOP nominees J.D. Vance in Ohio and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

In the run-up to election day, the former president was already preparing to challenge the results of the midterms, as Rolling Stone reported last month. And he plans to start in Pennsylvania if Oz loses to Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Weeks ahead of election day, Trump told Republican allies that he believed an election “scam” was occurring in Philadelphia and elsewhere in the state. That claim echoes Trump’s false allegations in 2020, when he said without evidence that voter fraud in the state capital helped secure Joe Biden’s victory there.

The former president plans to use tactics from his 2020 playbook to cast doubt on the 2022 elections, especially those where the winner is not clear on election night. He views the midterms as his “dress rehearsal for Trump 2024,” sources told Rolling Stone.

Trump has spent the bulk of Election Day pushing false claims of fraud of Truth Social. “Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as happened in 2020???” he wrote.