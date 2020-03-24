 Trump Says Providing Coronavirus Aid to States Is a 'Two-Way Street' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next How to Help Restaurant Workers Affected by COVID-19 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Suggests States Need to Bribe Him With Praise to Get Federal Assistance for COVID-19

“But, you know, it’s a two-way street,” the president said of states desperate for equipment. “They have to treat us well, also.”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump speaks with Fox News Channel Anchor Bill Hemmer during a Fox News Channel virtual town hall, at the White House, in WashingtonVirus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 24 Mar 2020

President Trump speaks with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer during a Fox News virtual town hall, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., on March 24th, 2020.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump adjusted his strategy against the coronavirus on Monday, tweeting his desire for Americans to endanger themselves and others by going back to work far ahead of what has been recommended by public health officials. But on Tuesday the president made clear that there’s one thing he isn’t changing about his approach to the outbreak: blaming his administration’s incompetence on others, particularly New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

During a Fox News town hall event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump ramped up his attacks on the governor, who has been a vocal critic of the federal government’s sluggish response to the outbreak. In doing so, Trump said the quiet part out loud about how he views his relationship with states. “It’s a two-way street,” he said. “They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.”

In other words, if a governor wants the federal government to help them combat the coronavirus, they’re going to need to “be nice” to the president first.

As of Tuesday, 50,000 people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19, and just over half of those cases are in New York. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state’s case count is doubling every three days. “We haven’t flattened the curve. And the curve is actually increasing,” he said during a news conference Tuesday. “The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts.”

So far, the federal government has sent the state 400 ventilators, although Vice President Pence said on Tuesday that 4,000 more are on the way.

Related

wonder women 1984
'Wonder Woman 1984' Postponed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic
Bikini Kill, Neutral Milk Hotel, Snail Mail Demand Musicians' Unemployment Benefits

Related

Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
How Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Brilliantly Mingled Sex, Religion

‘”You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators,” Cuomo said of the shortage. “What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000 ventilators? You’re missing the magnitude of the problem, and the problem is defined by the magnitude.”

Trump isn’t too sympathetic to New York’s equipment problems. In the Rose Garden on Tuesday, he attacked Cuomo for not buying his own supply of ventilators, even pulling out a news story about the governor declining to purchase ventilators … in 2015.

Later, as Dr. Deborah Leah Birx was explaining why there are so many positive cases in New York as opposed to other states — she mentioned population density, the subway, and people returning from Asia over the holiday season — Trump cut in to try to get her to blame Cuomo.

“Do yo blame the governor for that?” he said with a smirk.

Stay classy, Mr. President.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.