Trump Continuously Bitches About Tough Questions During Full Video He Released of 60 Minutes Interview

On Thursday, Trump released a video from a coming interview that is set to air on Sunday with 60 Minutes. For days the president had claimed that he would release his team’s recording of the interview because he was treated with “bias, hatred and rudeness.”

Before the interview officially began, Trump started whining about the treatment he was about to receive after veteran 60 Minutes journalist Lesley Stahl let him know that some tough questions were on their way. When the president began to balk at her warning, she reminded him about a past interview when Trump told her to “bring it on.” But Trump was not in the mood to be pressed, and he moaned throughout the almost 40-minute talk.

Lesley Stahl: Are you ready for some tough questions?

Trump: You’re gonna be fair. Just be fair. You don’t ask Biden tough questions. It’s terrible.

Lesley Stahl: But last time I remember you saying, ‘Bring it on. Bring it on.’

Trump: I’m not looking for that, I’m looking for fairness. That’s all.

Stahl then began the interview officially by asking Trump why he wants to be re-elected.

Stahl: So we have a pandemic on your watch. We had racial strife. We’ve had looting. Why do you want this job? Why do you want to be president?

Trump: Because we’ve done a great job. And it’s not finished yet. And when I finish this country, we’ll be in a position like it hasn’t been, maybe ever.

Stahl: Let me ask you, what do you think your biggest domestic priority is for you?

Trump: Well, ultimately, let me tell you what was happening. We created the greatest economy in the history of our country.

Stahl: You know that’s not true.

Trump: You wouldn’t say to Biden what you just said to me.

Trump then took offense to the way Stahl framed the president’s outreach to suburban women.

Stahl: Let me ask you something about suburban women. You said the other day to suburban women, ‘Will you please like me?’

Trump disagreed with Stahl and interrupted her while calling her “fake news.”

“Oh, I didn’t say that. You know, that’s so misleading the way I say jokingly, suburban women, you should love me because I’m giving you security. And I got rid of the worst regulation,” Trump said, adding, “See, the way you said that is why people think of you and everyone else’s fake news.”

Trump continued, “I said kiddingly, suburban women, you should love me. I get rid of a regulation that would bring low-income housing into suburbia, that is destroyed, that would destroy suburbia. And I said that in a jokey way. The way you have it, it’s like I’m begging. I’m kidding. Play it. I’m kidding. That is such a misleading question, Leslie.”

The progressive PAC MeidasTouch, produced a compilation video of Trump doing exactly what Stahl said the president had done when trying to reach suburban women during his rally speeches.

📺 NEW VIDEO Thanks for the raw 60 minutes footage#TrumpIsPathetic pic.twitter.com/MuUUWKbNtB — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 22, 2020

As the interview continued, Trump lied about the “tremendous” job he has done “saving millions of people” from the pandemic. The president then pivoted back to whining, saying that only the media doesn’t believe he’s handled the coronavirus well and telling Stahl, “We’ve done a good job. We’ve done maybe a great job. What we haven’t done a good job on is convincing people like you, because you’re really quite impossible to convince. But that’s OK.”

Stahl really triggered the president when she told Trump that his rallies were better attended in the past.

Trump: Take a look. Yesterday, we were in Arizona, record-setting rallies. Numbers of people like nobody’s seen before. Many, many masks.

Stahl: You used to have bigger crowds.

Trump: No. These are much bigger than I ever had. You know, you’re so negative. You’re so negative. These are the biggest rallies we’ve ever had. You just come in here with a negative attitude. These are the biggest rallies we’ve ever had. We are having numbers like we’ve never had.

Stahl continued to press Trump on not making mask-wearing more of a priority, and then the president grew even more impatient, asking tersely, “What’s your next question, Leslie?” He then added, “We were outside. The rallies are bigger than they’ve ever been. There’s more enthusiasm than we’ve ever had. There has never been anything like what you’re witnessing now, and you’ll see that soon.”

The two also went back and forth over the president not forcefully endorsing mask-wearing, and again Trump grew impatient, saying, “Next question. Go ahead.”

After a long exchange about what the ramifications would be if the Supreme Court were to strike down Obamacare, Trump returned to bitching about the way he’s treated by the media compared to Joe Biden.

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interviewed me. It would be so good,” the president said.

Trump tried to pivot the interview to shine a negative light on Biden, saying that the former vice president is in “the middle of a scandal” to which Stahl said, “He’s not.” As the two spoke over each other, Trump insisted that Biden was indeed entrenched in a scandal. He then accused the media, including 60 Minutes, of protecting Biden and accused “big tech” of doing the same. “You’re protecting him,” Trump told Stahl.

After the president went to one of his familiar bullshit complaints about the Obama administration “spying” on his campaign, Stahl tried to reel him in with a dose of reality and reminded the president that he was not on Fox News.

“Can I say something? You know, this is 60 Minutes, and we can’t put on things that we can’t verify,” Stahl said.

Trump quickly replied, “You won’t put it on because it’s bad for Biden.”

Stahl again annoyed the president by quoting his own words back to him.

“You said in the briefing, ‘Nobody likes me. It can only be my personality,’” Stahl said.

Trump barked back: “I said that jokingly. I said that to be sarcastic. ‘Nobody likes me. It must be my personality.’ I say that all the time.” He added, “‘Nobody likes me. It must be my personality.’ I said all the time, Leslie.”

The interview went on with Trump complaining about the way he’s treated by the media.

Trump: The press is very biased, very biased.

Stahl: You’re trying to discredit us.

Trump: No, no, I meant you discrediting yourself, Leslie. Leslie, you’re discrediting yourself… The press, you know, is highly discredited right now. You do know that. So you discredit yourself.

And with Vice President Mike Pence in the room, the president looked for companionship in his victimhood.

Trump: Do you think she would ask questions like this of Joe [Biden]?

Stahl: Wow.

Pence: I don’t think so.

Trump again grew despondent when the conversation turned back to encouraging his supporters to wear masks.

Trump: I say all the things. But you know what? Well, look with you, nothing I said would be any good, Leslie. That’s OK.

Stahl: That’s not true, Mr. President.

Trump ended the interview abruptly, accusing Stahl of purposely using an antagonistic style of questioning from the start.

“You brought up a lot of subjects that I think are inappropriate questions. They were inappropriate—right from the beginning. Your first question was: ‘This is going to be tough questions,'” Trump accused, “Well, I don’t mind that.”

Trump continued, “When you set up the interview, you didn’t say that. You said, ‘Let’s have a lovely interview.’ And here’s what I do say: You don’t ask Joe Biden. I saw your interview with Joe—the [60 Minutes] interview—and it was a joke.”

He said, “You started with me. Your first statement was, ‘Are you ready for tough questions?’ That’s no way to talk, no way to talk.”

Following Trump’s release of the video, CBS published a statement accusing the administration of violating its agreement with the network:

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 Minutes, the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting and informative context to viewers each week. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America, and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.”