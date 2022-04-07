New York A.G. Asks Court to Hold Donald Trump in Contempt: ‘The Judge’s Order Was Crystal Clear’

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a motion to hold ex-president Donald Trump in contempt of court, claiming he has not handed over documents as part of her office’s investigation into his company’s financial practices. Until he does so, James requested, he should be fined $10,000 daily.

A state judge on March 3 ordered Trump to comply with the attorney general’s demand for documents and information by the end of the month. Both parties agreed to this March 31 deadline, according to a court document, CBS News reports. But Trump has apparently not adhered to to this order.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Despite a crystal clear order from the court, Donald Trump has refused to turn over documents as part of our investigation into him and the Trump Organization's financial dealings. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 7, 2022

In January, James wrote in a statement announcing her motion to obtain testimony and documents from Trump that she uncovered “specific evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions” in order to receive favorable tax rates and loans.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” James wrote then. And Trump is apparently sticking to that strategy, James stated on Thursday.

“The Trump Organization is not presently searching any of Mr. Trump’s custodial files or devices, and has no intention of doing so between now and April 15, 2022,” James’ office wrote in Thursday’s filing.