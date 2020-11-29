Trump Complains About ‘Massive Dumps’ While Lying About Why He Lost

Maria Bartiromo didn’t just give the outgoing president a platform to once again lie to Fox viewers, the host also framed his false election fraud claims as established truth by telling Trump “the facts are on your side.”

“Mr. President, you’ve said many times that this election was rigged, that there was much fraud, and the facts are on your side,” Bartiromo said at the start of the Sunday morning interview.

After telling the president that she was on his side, Bartiromo let Trump ramble uninterrupted for six straight minutes. Trump told the sycophant host that election fraud was widespread, while providing no proof. The president pushed aside the fact that his election lawsuits and challenges have amounted to nothing and insisted that, after being congratulated on election night by “the biggest people,” that he was robbed. And Trump knows this to be true because of something he called “massive dumps.”

“This election was over and then they did dumps — they call them dumps — big massive dumps in Michigan and Pennsylvania and all over,” Trump said, “If you take a look at, you just take a look at just about every state that we’re talking about, every swing state that we’re talking about. And they did these massive dumps of votes. And all of a sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little.”

And of course, the internet had some fun with Trump’s use of the word “dumps.”

Trump is purposely leaning on the fact that he had a lead on election night to cast doubt on the final result. The president blamed everyone for his defeat: the judges who’ve ruled against him, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and governors who won’t play along with his con. But this is not true. Trump had a lead early on election night because he told his supporters not to use mail-in ballots, which took longer to count. Once the mail-in ballots were counted, Trump clearly lost. And remember, the president’s own Department of Homeland Security called this election “the most secure in American history.”

“This is a total fraud. And how the FBI and Department of Justice, I don’t know, maybe they’re involved,” the president continued, adding, “But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged.”

Trump also bashed Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp for not bending the knee enough. Even with the state is in the midst of counting ballots for the third time—at the campaign’s request—the president said he’s “ashamed” that he endorsed Kemp.

“The governor’s done nothing,” Trump said. “He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”

President Trump lashed out at Georgia @GovKemp and @GaSecofState for not intervening. "They had electoral officials making deals like this character in Georgia who is a disaster. And the Governor's done nothing. He's done absolutely nothing. I'm ashamed that I endorsed him." pic.twitter.com/zKjjP4duLx — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 29, 2020

Fox is promoting the 45-minute propaganda gushfest as the president’s first interview since the election. But only Trump’s most die-hard fans would deem the interview journalism. At one point the president fawned over Bartiromo, calling her coverage “brave.”

However, before thanking the president for calling into her show, Bartiromo did end the interview with something that might be an objective fact, saying, “It’s all quite extraordinary.”