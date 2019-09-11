Trump Commemorates 9/11 by Bashing Dismal Polling Numbers

President Trump kicked off the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by tweeting a picture of himself and Melania standing side-by-side during a trip to survey the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. The image is a reminder of Trump’s tasteless, self-serving relationship with the attack and its aftermath, and also that he is largely incapable of showing reverence to anything without somehow making it about himself.

Less than two hours later, the president couldn’t help himself from griping yet again that the media hasn’t shown him the same kind of love he shows himself. His ire on this solemn American mornings stems from a troubling lack of respect on the part of ABC and the Washington Post, which earlier this week released polling showing him lagging in several key demographics, as well as trailing most of the leading Democratic primary candidates in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

“I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia,” the president continued. “Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016!”

On Tuesday night, Republican Dan Bishop won a special election in North Carolina’s 9th District over Democrat Dan McCready by around 2 percentage points. Trump, who held a rally in North Carolina earlier this week to campaign for Bishop, took credit for the GOP’s narrow victory in a deep-red district Trump won by 12 points in 2016.

Nor are the results of the ABC/Washington Post poll that Trump has now been fuming about on Twitter for two straight days. The poll shows Trump’s approval rating hovering at 38 percent (down from 44 percent in July), as 60 percent of Americans believe a recession is at least “somewhat” likely in the next year. Though 48 percent of white American approve of the job the president is doing, only 21 percent of non-white Americans feel similarly.

A CNN poll released this week found a similar discrepancy between Trump’s support among white Americans and his support among minorities, holding that while 52 percent of white men and 42 percent of white women approve of the president, the same can be said for only 15 percent of black men and 3 percent of black women. The same poll found that 6 in 10 Americans do not feel Trump deserves a second term.

The ABC/Washington Post poll also found Trump would get demolished by the leading Democratic candidates were a hypothetical election to take place today. Voters would prefer Joe Biden by a 15-point margin, Bernie Sanders by 9 points, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris by 7 points, and Pete Buttigieg by 4 points. “This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners,” Trump wrote.

After bashing the polls, Trump made sure to remind everyone who the real victim is on this 18th anniversary of 9/11. “If it weren’t for the never ending Fake News about me, and with all that I have done (more than any other President in the first 2 1/2 years!), I would be leading the ‘Partners’ of the LameStream Media by 20 points,” he wrote. “Sorry, but true!”

Never forget.