President Trump Stars in Cognitive Test Part Deux: Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV

President Trump was at it again on Wednesday night in a widely mocked new interview where he went to excruciating lengths to prove that he deserves his self-anointed moniker of an “extremely stable genius.”

On Fox News, Trump was triggered into a more than five-minute uninterrupted rant when he was asked about the importance of health and holding the position of president of the United States. The winding tale included lengthy details of a cognitive test that the president claims to have not only taken earlier this year but to have “aced.”

Trump had previously made news on Sunday about this same subject when, in an interview with Chris Wallace, the host pushed back on Trump’s claims that the test was difficult. Wallace told Trump that he took the test himself and that it included simple questions like identifying drawings of animals.

The viral moment from the president’s latest interview came when Trump explained the memory portion of the test, which led him to repeat the words: “person, woman, man, camera, TV” many, many times.

Trump: I said to the doctor — who was Dr. Ronnie Jackson — I said, is there some kind of a test? An acuity test? And he said, there actually is. And he named it, whatever it might be, and it was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question. It’s like you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So, they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. So it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK. That’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.

Now he’s asking you other questions. Other questions. And then ten minutes, 15, 20 minutes later to remember the first question — not the first, but the tenth question. Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’

If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question. In other words, they ask, do they give you five names and you have to repeat them? And that’s OK. If you repeat them out of order, it’s OK. But, but, you know, it’s not as good.

But then when you go back about 20, 25 minutes later and they say, go back to that question, then I’ll tell you this, go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? And you go, person, woman, man, camera, TV. They said, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory because I’m cognitively there now.

Trump blathered on for several more minutes in an attempt to differentiate himself from Joe Biden by claiming, with no proof, that the Democratic nominee is mentally failing. But it’s Trump himself who is coming across as unstable during these interviews. Trump even seemed oblivious to the impression by many that the Fox News Sunday interview had gone awry and was widely reported as such. Who he imagines is impressed by him being able to remember the order of person, woman, man, camera, TV is anyone’s guess.