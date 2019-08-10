Trump Pushes Conspiracy Theory That Clinton Was Involved in Epstein Death

Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, retweeted two tweets promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton was involved in the apparent suicide of billionaire and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has retweeted the completely baseless conspiracy theory implying Epstein was killed by the Clintons. He also boosted an account that spread a falsehood about today's events earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/5l6dmVGLIK — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) August 10, 2019

Trump’s tweets came after a Trump HUD employee posted on Instagram the same accusation of Clinton.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell on Saturday morning in a DOJ-controlled facility where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. Attorney General William Barr said he was “appalled” and that both the FBI and Office of Inspector General will open investigations.

Other baseless conspiracies Trump has engaged with include that former Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia was murdered and that Twitter is intentionally and secretly limiting the reach of Republicans’ accounts. And just this week his campaign released an ad that signaled the president supported QAnon conspiracy theories that claim without evidence that there is a “deep state” plot of government employees conspiring against Trump and his supporters.

Recently, Yahoo News obtained an internal FBI memo that stated conspiracy theories are a “domestic terror threat” and specifically mentioned QAnon. According to the FBI, the spread of conspiracy theories will “occasionally [drive] both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts.” And here the president is, promoting them out in the open.