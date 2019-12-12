Trump Claims He’s Having a ‘Very Busy Day’ After Using Twitter 100 Times Today

Donald Trump bragged that he was having a “very busy day” on Thursday. And he was… on , tweeting or retweeting more than 100 times, and counting, since the morning. But there’s one problem, Trump does not work in social media. He’s the president of the United States. So, when he claims, like he did today, that he’s “had a very busy day,” we know he was on Twitter blasting out tweets and retweets at a rate that may have set a personal record, and it’s unlikely he was doing the people’s business at the same time.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who posted the video of Trump’s work ethic boast at today’s White House speech on paid family leave, counted Trump’s tweets.

Trump, who has already posted 90 tweets or retweets today, just said at a White House event that he's having a "very busy day." pic.twitter.com/K7I3ZCLxkW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019

Included in the president’s tweetstorm, Trump hate tweeted about ANTIFA in connection with an MMA fighter, amplified false claims about spying, attacked the media and said their ratings are a “disaster,” promoted his resort in Florida, and jealously went after climate activist Great Thunberg for nabbing Time magazine’s person of the year honor—none of which should be considered work worthy of the president.

But this is typical Trump, who has probably spent more time bragging about how hard he is working than actually working during his presidency. According to leaked private schedules obtained by Axios in February of this year, 60 percent of Trump’s working hours were spent in unstructured “Executive Time,” and the president begins every day “watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers” and, of course, tweeting.