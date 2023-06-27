Trump Wails That Damning Audio Actually ‘Exonerates’ Him, Doesn’t Elaborate

One of the biggest pieces of evidence the Justice Department has against Donald Trump is a 2021 recording of the former president showing off an attack plan against Iran, admitting the plan is still classified because he didn’t declassify it while he was in office. CNN released audio of the recording Monday night. It’s every bit as damning as the indictment indicated.

Trump doesn’t think so, of course. In fact, he thinks the smoking-gun audio clears him of any wrongdoing. “The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!”

CNN first reported in late May that the Justice Department had a recording of Trump admitting he kept a classified document. The indictment, which was unsealed days later, included a transcript of the audio, which was recorded in the summer of 2021 as Trump met with biographers for his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in New Jersey. “It is like, highly confidential,” Trump told those present, “Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

“See as president I could have declassified it … Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.” he added, contradicting claims he made about having declassified the documents he kept.

The audio made public Monday night revealed that Trump very much said all this — even though he denied having any such classified document when asked about the recording last week by Bret Baier. Trump’s is audibly giddy to show off the secret attack plan to people without clearance to view it. “Hey, bring some Cokes in, please,” he says to an aide at the end of the tape.

Trump is not happy the audio has been made public. In addition to claiming Monday night that it somehow exonerates him, he fired off an all-caps rant upon waking up Tuesday morning.

“COULD SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO THE DERANGED, TRUMP HATING JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY, AND HIS FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I COME UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, AS AFFIRMED BY THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, NOT BY THIS PSYCHOS’ FANTASY OF THE NEVER USED BEFORE ESPIONAGE ACT OF 1917,” he wrote. “‘SMITH’ SHOULD BE LOOKING AT CROOKED JOE BIDDEN AND ALL OF THE CRIMES THAT HE HAS PERPETRATED ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, INCLUDING THE MILLIONS & MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE EXTORTED FROM FOREIGN COUNTRIES!”

Somebody needs a Diet Coke.