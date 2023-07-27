fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Mar-a-Lago

Third Defendant Charged in Trump Mar-a-Lago Classified Doc Case

Carlos De Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago employee, has been named as a third defendant
Third Defendant Charged in Trump Mar-a-Lago Classified Doc Case
Former President Donal Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Justice Department has charged a third man in connection with their investigation into former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents following his departure from office. 

Carlos de Oliveria, a maintenance worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, joins Trump and his aide Walt Nauta as a defendant in the case brought by the Justice Department in June. 

Last month, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts related to his handling of classified material. 

Trending

The specifics of the charges against Oliveria are not yet public, but according to a June CNN report Oliveria was seen in surveillance footage helping Nauta move boxes out of a storage room that was later examined by investigators and Trump’s attorneys. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional developments.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: 'Barbie' Opens to Record-Setting $155 Million, 'Oppenheimer' Shatters Expectations With $80 Million Debut

Box Office Stunner: 'Barbie' Opens to Staggering $162M, 'Oppenheimer' Snags $82.4M

Twitter Is Going Nuts Over Donald Trump's Awkward Kiss With a Republican Woman Who Is Not Named Melania

Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn't Love Them, Disdains "Kittenz" Fan Club Nickname

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad