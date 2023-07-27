Third Defendant Charged in Trump Mar-a-Lago Classified Doc Case

The Justice Department has charged a third man in connection with their investigation into former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents following his departure from office.

Carlos de Oliveria, a maintenance worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, joins Trump and his aide Walt Nauta as a defendant in the case brought by the Justice Department in June.

Last month, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts related to his handling of classified material. Trending Sinéad O'Connor, Fiery and Uncompromising Singer, Dead at 56 Morrissey Slams Sinead O'Connor Tributes: 'You Praise Her Now Only Because It Is Too Late' P!nk, Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Tribute to Sinead O’Connor Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Is the Music Video of Compassion and Caring We Need Right Now

The specifics of the charges against Oliveria are not yet public, but according to a June CNN report Oliveria was seen in surveillance footage helping Nauta move boxes out of a storage room that was later examined by investigators and Trump’s attorneys.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional developments.