Trump Says Actually He’s Going to Hold Off on Proving Election Was Rigged

It was clearly too good to be true. Days after announcing a press conference during which he promised to present irrefutable proof that the 2020 election was rigged against him, Donald Trump has canceled the big reveal.

Earlier on Thursday, ABC News reported that sources close to the president had advised him that holding the news conference, originally scheduled for Monday, could provide fodder for prosecutors overseeing the various legal cases against him, and suggested he cancel the event.

It seems he, for once, took their advice to heart.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A.,” Trump wrote Thursday night on Truth Social, “Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!”

Trump confirms what we’d been hearing — the Monday “news conference” he announced on his baseless fraud allegations is not happening. He now says they will put that info in “formal legal filings,” though attorneys had cautioned the presser could complicate his legal issues. pic.twitter.com/hIhgltORrN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2023

On Monday, Trump and 18 of his associates were indicted in a sprawling RICO case brought by Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis. The charges relate to efforts by the former president and his allies to undermine the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s the fourth criminal case brought against Trump this year.

Following the indictment, Trump took to social media and promised he would do what he hasn't been able to achieve in the two and a half years since he left office: Provide bonafide proof of widespread, systemic election fraud.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning on Truth Social. “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Alas, this totally real, extremely legit report will not see the light of day on Monday. Shame.