Trump Campaign to Fire Pollsters After Poor Polling Numbers Leaked

If the president doesn’t like reality, he just finds a new one. And that certainly seems to be the case when it comes to his pollsters. The president’s campaign has said it will fire the polling firms who conducted polls that found President Donald Trump trailing behind former vice president Joe Biden in key battleground states and then let the data leak to the media.

According to the president’s internal polling data obtained by ABC News, Biden led Trump by double digits in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden also led in Florida by seven points, and Trump held only a small lead in Texas.

Of course, the president predictably denied the poor poll results, bragging that he has “great internal polling” and telling George Stephanopoulos: “We are winning in every single state that we’ve polled. We’re winning in Texas very big. We’re winning in Ohio very big. We’re winning in Florida very big.”

NBC News broke the story, citing a source close to the campaign, that Trump planned to let pollsters go, although it is not known which firms will be ousted.

NBC also obtained more information about internal polling which showed Trump underperforming in reliably red states. And, NBC said, “Trump is also behind the former vice president in Iowa by 7 points, in North Carolina by 8 points, in Virginia by 17 points, in Ohio by 1 point, in Georgia by 6 points, in Minnesota by 14 points, and in Maine by 15 points.”

Although Biden seemed like the president’s most formidable opponent at the moment, it’s important to keep in mind how early in the race we still are. But, it’s not too soon for Trump to be scared about his future, given his bleak polling numbers. Hence, the firing of those who don’t tell him he’s winning in all 50 states.