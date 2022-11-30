Trump’s Team Is Ramping Up Security So He Doesn’t Accidentally Dine With Any More White Nationalists

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner.

According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into Mar-a-Lago after showing a credit card instead of a driver’s license. All four members of the posse were allowed to enter despite the rapper being the only member of the group on security’s list.

In response, campaign officials and advisers indicated they will be implementing major changes to who has access to the president and looking to boost guest vetting at meetings and Trump properties. Sources told the Associated Press that the campaign will institute a policy to have a senior campaign officer accompany Trump at all times. In essence, it’s a plan to babysit the former president out of any more accidental dinners with fascists.

Sources told Semafor that “additional processes are being considered to ensure individuals who are scheduled to meet the president are fully vetted.”

Ye's association with reactionary figures like Fuentes and Yiannopoulos has flourished in the aftermath of a series of antisemitic statementes made by the artist. In an interview with Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart writer who was ousted from the publication after footage of him defending pedophilia emerged publicly, indicated to NBC News that he orchestrated the stunt "just to make Trump's life miserable."

The former president repeatedly claimed to have had no knowledge of who Fuentes was, but avoided actually condemning his guests’ ideology. The meeting has unleashed another firestorm of criticism on a campaign that has floundered through its launch. Some GOP figures have attempted to run cover for the former president, but others looking to further destabilize his 2024 prospects have leveled condemnations at Trump. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell broke his silence on the matter Tuesday, telling reporters that “anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

Trump — ever incapable of shutting up in his own self interest — had harsher words for the minority leader than his fascists guests, telling Fox News that McConnell a “loser for our nation and for the Republican Party.”