Trump Calls For Protests Over Latest Indictment in Interview With Roger Stone

Donald Trump gave a post-indictment interview to Roger Stone, the man he freed from prison, and called for his supporters to protest his prosecution.

“Our country has to protest,” Trump said.

Stone sang Trump’s praises as he introduced him on the first episode of Stone’s new radio show on WABC radio that aired Sunday.

“This thing is a disgrace… This is a disgraceful indictment,” Trump said. “It shouldn’t happen. It was done for political reasons.”

What are those political reasons? Trump claimed the timing of his indictment was to “cover up a massive crime” perpetrated by Hunter Biden.

“They wanted to do a distraction,” Trump said. “They’ll probably come up with a jaywalking charge on Hunter in the future, a very small charge, so they can say it was fair.”

The Republican party has recently amped up its obsession with the president’s son, as Rolling Stone previously reported, urged by Trump as a form of payback for the investigations against him. While Hunter Biden has had business relationships with companies in China and Ukraine, the GOP has presented no concrete evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Trump, of course, complained about the last presidential election, which he decidedly lost. “If you look at the disaster of the 2020 election, with all the things that have been found that the courts don’t want to work on, they don’t want to discuss,” Trump said before adding, “We’ll make America great again.”

When the conversation returned to the indictment, Trump again tried to distract by blaming Hunter Biden. “The indictment itself is a disgrace,” he said. “I do believe it was put up at a time that they found horrible things about the [Biden] family.”

“The problem is nobody wants to write about it,” Trump added.

The former president also attacked Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

“Deranged Jack Smith,” Trump said. “His wife hates me more than he does. His wife hates Trump more than any human being that’s ever lived.”

“I believe they hate our country,” he added.

Defending his actions, Trump claimed that his Florida resort and residence, Mar-a-lago, where he stored highly classified information is very secure. “Mar-a-lago is like a fortress,” Trump said. “Cameras are everywhere… I gave them the tapes. I have tapes of the FBI during the raid. I didn’t put them out because I was asked not to by them. You want to see tapes? I’ve got tapes… It was a disgrace what they did, and they did it for political reasons… The country’s going to hell.” Trending Trump Goes After Special Counsel’s Wife in First Post-Indictment Appearance A Yelling Jim Jordan Contradicts Trump While Defending Him Trump Extremists Demand Civil War, Mass Murder After New Indictment Tasha Reign: I Was Assaulted on Stormy Daniels’ Porn Set and Spoke Out

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, and as Stone mentioned during the interview, the former president’s supporters are expected to protest.

“Our country has to protest… We’ve lost everything,” Trump said.