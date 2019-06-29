Trump, Dumb as Always, Thinks Busing is About Transportation

During a news conference on Saturday in Osaka, Japan, President Donald Trump once again made his ignorance and lack of curiosity embarrassingly clear. When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent opinion that Western-style liberalism had “become obsolete,” Trump responded as though Putin was speaking about liberals in America’s West and not about the democracies in Europe and America, commonly referred to as Western-style liberalism.

“Well, I mean he may feel that way. He’s sees what’s going on, I guess, if you look at what’s happening in Los Angeles, where it’s so sad to look, and what’s happening in San Francisco and a couple of other cities, which are run by an extraordinary group of liberal people,” Trump said.

Then the president doubled down on dumb when he was asked about the standout moment from the Democratic debate this week when Senator Kamala Harris confronted Joe Biden about his past positions on federally mandated busing. Trump somehow thinks the issue is purely about transportation instead of desegregation.

“Well, [busing is] something that they’ve done for a long period of time. You know, there aren’t that many ways you’re going to get people to schools… It is certainly a primary method of getting people to schools,” Trump said.

It has been days since Putin made those comments and the debate. So, even if you give the president a pass for not already understanding issues one would expect from a person who has ascended to such a lofty position, it still shows a stunning lack of curiosity from Trump and an extraordinary level of incompetence from his handlers not to brief the president on either topic.