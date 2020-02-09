 Trump's New Budget Goes After Social Safety Net Programs - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Trump ‘Is Not a Racist’ Because the ‘People Who Wash Dishes’ at Mar-a-Lago 'Love Him,' Says Ben Carson Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump’s New Budget Goes After Social Safety Net Programs

The budget calls for cuts to Medicaid and food stamps while asking tax-payers to pay billions for the president’s wall

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump’s New Budget Goes After Social Safety Net Programs

President Donald Trump talking with the press near the South Lawn of the White House.

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Only a week removed from the president’s State of the Union address, where he did plenty of boasting about the economy, Trump will submit a budget that looks to cut programs from Americans most in need.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget on Monday. With Democrats controlling Congress, the proposed budget has almost no chance of passing, but it’s still important to note what the president would prioritize if given the chance.

The president’s proposed budget looks to cut $4.4 trillion in government spending over a decade and targets changes to the Medicare prescription drug program that would slash $130 billion. Also, it looks to cut $292 billion from Medicaid and food stamps, and it takes another $70 billion by limiting disability benefits.

Trump would also like to cut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 26 percent and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s budget by 15 percent. Also, with the coronavirus lurking, the president wants to see a decrease in funding of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by nine percent.

The belt-tightening will be presented as a need to cut the deficit, thereby preserving the health of the economy, but Trump does find room in the budget to saddle American taxpayers with expenditures for his border wall, seeking $2 billion for further construction.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, NASA, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Nuclear Security Administration would all see increases. But with Trump’s seeking to cut Medicaid and make changes to Medicare, he is proposing a budget that would break his 2016 campaign promise to not touch either.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.