Trump’s New Budget Goes After Social Safety Net Programs

Only a week removed from the president’s State of the Union address, where he did plenty of boasting about the economy, Trump will submit a budget that looks to cut programs from Americans most in need.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget on Monday. With Democrats controlling Congress, the proposed budget has almost no chance of passing, but it’s still important to note what the president would prioritize if given the chance.

The president’s proposed budget looks to cut $4.4 trillion in government spending over a decade and targets changes to the Medicare prescription drug program that would slash $130 billion. Also, it looks to cut $292 billion from Medicaid and food stamps, and it takes another $70 billion by limiting disability benefits.

Trump would also like to cut the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by 26 percent and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s budget by 15 percent. Also, with the coronavirus lurking, the president wants to see a decrease in funding of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by nine percent.

The belt-tightening will be presented as a need to cut the deficit, thereby preserving the health of the economy, but Trump does find room in the budget to saddle American taxpayers with expenditures for his border wall, seeking $2 billion for further construction.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, NASA, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Nuclear Security Administration would all see increases. But with Trump’s seeking to cut Medicaid and make changes to Medicare, he is proposing a budget that would break his 2016 campaign promise to not touch either.