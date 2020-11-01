Trump Brags About Supporters Harassing Biden Campaign Bus

With his devoted cult-like followers cheering him on during a Sunday rally in Michigan, Trump reveled in an incident in which his supporters in cars and trucks dangerously harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas, prompting an FBI investigation.

The president mocked the Friday incident to the glee of rally-goers by saying the trucks and cars littered with Trump flags were “protecting” Biden’s campaign bus.

“It is something. Did you see our people? You know they were protecting [Biden’s] bus yesterday–because they are nice,” Trump said.

"Did you see our people? You know they were protecting [Biden’s] bus yesterday–because they are nice" https://t.co/xyvs85wnWT pic.twitter.com/0r4LDRL9QE — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) November 1, 2020

On Friday, a “Trump Train” caravan “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road,” a Biden spokesperson told Forbes, causing the campaign to cancel a planned event in Central Texas.

On Saturday night, the president tweeted, “I LOVE TEXAS!” along with a video of his supporters in their vehicles with Trump flags waving apparently attempting to surround Biden’s bus.

According to the Texas Tribune, the FBI is now looking into the incident that the president bragged about.

During Saturday’s rally, Trump continued by doing what he often does: exaggerate. The president claimed his supporters “had hundreds of cars,” when the videos showed no such thing.

The president went on, almost incoherently, to lie about the Biden campaign not using the American flag and blathered on about passing unconstitutional laws regarding the flag.

“Trump, Trump. Trump and the American flag. That’s it, you see Trump and the American flag. You ever notice when you see the other side–I don’t even see much of the other side. You don’t see any, they have no spirit. They have no enthusiasm. They have no nothing. But you know what, whenever you see like a small group–cause it’s got to be a small because there’s nobody around–nobody cares. But you see these groups–you never see an American flag,” the president said.

Trump continued, “I always say, ‘If you look at a group and you don’t see the American flag, you know that’s the opposition.’ And I say that Congress–and I’m gonna do very hard for this–because we have to go through a big deal–but I say when somebody burns the American flag, they should go to jail for one year.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Symone Sanders responded to Trump’s encouragement of his supporter’s behavior in a Saturday night tweet:

“What the President tweeted in regards to Texas is reckless, dangerous and an intimidation tactic. It’s not something we should come to accept from our leaders. The people of our great country have the opportunity to turn the corner here. VOTE. HIM. OUT.”