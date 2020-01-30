Trump’s Border Wall Takes a Fall, Literally

The new border wall that President Trump bragged would be “impenetrable, powerful, beautiful” fell Wednesday amid heavy winds and heavier metaphors.

Moving air proved too much for what the president said would be a “great wall” that “can’t be climbed” and is “virtually impenetrable.”

Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border. The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall. https://t.co/meIrmdbOnF pic.twitter.com/tRoNqjYyMW — CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2020

Trump paid a visit to a new section of the southern border wall in Otay Mesa, Calif., in 2019, not far from where this section fell in Calexico, Calif., and said, “This wall is not something that can be really knocked down.”

But wind gusts that reached as high as 37 mph on Wednesday, proved too much for Trump’s “very powerful, very powerful wall.” As Customs and Border Protection Agent Carlos Pitones told CNN, “We are grateful there was no property damage or injuries.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took the opportunity to mock the president on Twitter, quoting Trump previously bragging that “nobody can build like me.”

"I own buildings. I'm a builder; I know how to build. Nobody can build like I can build. Nobody. And the builders in New York will tell you that. I build the best product." –@realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/Ygj6vKqrdQ — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 30, 2020

As a side note, most experts say a wall, even one that can withstand the wind, wouldn’t be a particularly effective deterrent of undocumented immigrants anyway.