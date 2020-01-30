 Trump's Border Wall Takes a Fall - Rolling Stone
Trump’s Border Wall Takes a Fall, Literally

Today’s forecast: Windy with a chance of symbolism

President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

The new border wall that President Trump bragged would be “impenetrable, powerful, beautiful” fell Wednesday amid heavy winds and heavier metaphors.

Moving air proved too much for what the president said would be a “great wall” that “can’t be climbed” and is “virtually impenetrable.”

Trump paid a visit to a new section of the southern border wall in Otay Mesa, Calif., in 2019, not far from where this section fell in Calexico, Calif., and said, “This wall is not something that can be really knocked down.”

But wind gusts that reached as high as 37 mph on Wednesday, proved too much for Trump’s “very powerful, very powerful wall.” As Customs and Border Protection Agent Carlos Pitones told CNN, “We are grateful there was no property damage or injuries.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took the opportunity to mock the president on Twitter, quoting Trump previously bragging that “nobody can build like me.”

As a side note, most experts say a wall, even one that can withstand the wind, wouldn’t be a particularly effective deterrent of undocumented immigrants anyway.

