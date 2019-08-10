Trump Blows Up Over Report on His Dismal Performances in Dayton and El Paso

On Saturday, the president of the United States took to Twitter to whine about a recap published in the New York Times covering the backstory of what went wrong during his visits to both El Paso and Dayton this week, the scenes of two recent mass shootings.

The Times covered the now widely reported news of the two-month-old infant whose parents were both killed in El Paso. Although the infant had been released from the hospital, he was brought back for the sole purpose of a photo opportunity with the president and first lady. According to the Times, Trump was angry about the negative coverage that story was receiving.

Trump, the Times went on to report, was so “upset after he saw footage of a news conference held by Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, and Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, a Democrat, but no positive images of himself while visiting Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital” that he “bellowed at the small coterie of advisers traveling with him” on Air Force One.

So, Trump’s team sprung into action and produced a widely panned campaign-esque video:

My time spent in Dayton and El Paso with some of the greatest people on earth. Thank you for a job well done! pic.twitter.com/TNVDGhxOpo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

The video was followed by a tweet from Trump’s tone-deaf social media director, Dan Scavino, who wrote, “The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!”

Trump then went after Maggie Haberman, naming her on Twitter, one of the three bylined reporters on the Times story.

“Maggie Haberman of the Failing @nytimes reported that I was annoyed by the lack of cameras inside the hospitals in Dayton & El Paso, when in fact I was the one who stated, very strongly, that I didn’t want the Fake News inside & told my people NOT to let them in. Fake reporting!” Trump wrote.

Maggie Haberman of the Failing @nytimes reported that I was annoyed by the lack of cameras inside the hospitals in Dayton & El Paso, when in fact I was the one who stated, very strongly, that I didn’t want the Fake News inside & told my people NOT to let them in. Fake reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

And, in another tweet, he said, “Never has the press been more inaccurate, unfair or corrupt! We are not fighting the Democrats, they are easy, we are fighting the seriously dishonest and unhinged Lamestream Media. They have gone totally CRAZY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Never has the press been more inaccurate, unfair or corrupt! We are not fighting the Democrats, they are easy, we are fighting the seriously dishonest and unhinged Lamestream Media. They have gone totally CRAZY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Just more comforting words for America from our healer-in-chief.