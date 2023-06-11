Trump Attacks ‘Gutless Pig’ Bill Barr for Calling His Indictment ‘Very Damning’

Donald Trump attacked his former attorney general Bill Barr after Barr said Trump is “toast” if “even half” of the 37-count indictment against him is true.

“It’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning,” Barr said on Fox News Sunday.

Those comments unleashed a barrage of insults from Trump, including “gutless,” “coward,” “weak,” “lazy,” “a mistake,” “low life,” “a very unpatriotic person” and “very, very bad for the country.”

On Truth Social, Trump called his former attorney general a “gutless pig” as well as a “‘disgruntled former employee’ & lazy Attorney General who was weak & totally ineffective.”

Trump says his former Attorney General is a “Gutless Pig.” pic.twitter.com/1gJrWpBM1j — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2023

Trump continued his tirade against Barr during an interview with Roger Stone on Sunday afternoon. “This thing is a disgrace,” Trump said, referring to the indictment that alleges Trump violated the Espionage Act by storing highly classified government documents in a bathroom and other insecure areas of his Mar-a-Lago resort. “Virtually everybody other than a low life like Bill Barr, who as you know I terminated cause he was gutless, he wouldn’t do what he was supposed to do. Everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment. It shouldn’t happen. It was done for political reasons.”

Barr stepped down as Trump’s attorney general after he refused to stand behind the then-president’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Later in the interview, Stone asked Trump, “Is Bill Barr part of the deep state and the cover-up of the Biden allegations?” Stone then alleged that Barr tried to bury the investigation into the Bidens while he was attorney general.

“I think he’s a coward who didn’t do his job,” Trump said. “He was desperately afraid of being impeached… I said, ‘I got impeached twice and my poll numbers went up, not so bad.’ But unfortunately, he was a coward, and we had to live with that… Bill Barr was a mistake. Too bad, but he was a mistake, but you’ll have some of them… He’s certainly friendly with some bad people.”

Trump also called Barr a "very unpatriotic person" and "very, very bad for the country."

Later in the interview, Trump’s attacks against Barr became extremely personal when the former president attacked Barr’s size.

“Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, impeachment hoax one, impeachment hoax two, the fake dossier, spying on the campaign, these are very dishonest, very corrupt people,” Trump said. “But Bill Barr, I think he’s more weak than anything else. Now he goes and he sits down, if they can find a chair for him, because it’s not that easy, and he just bloviates. It’s disgraceful. It’s so, it’s actually unpatriotic and so bad for our country. He’s got a lot of hatred. I fired him for just not doing his job.”