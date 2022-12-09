Trump Bashes Jewish Leaders for Not Being ‘Loyal’ After His Dinner With Holocaust Deniers

Donald Trump is leveling criticism at Jewish leaders for not expressing enough “loyalty” towards him in the wake of his dinner with two antisemitic Holocaust deniers at his Mar-a-Lago home.

“Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Trump, having dined with Ye and Nick Fuentes, attacks "Jewish Leaders" for lack of loyalty to him and forgetting his record on Israel. pic.twitter.com/3qgejwgpfF — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 9, 2022

Trump included a link to an article by conservative commentator Wayne Root in his post. Root lauded Trump’s record on American-Israeli policy, and accused former President Barack Obama of having close associations with antisemites.

This is not the first time Trump has publicly demanded loyalty and gratitude from Jewish leaders and the community. In a Dec. 2021 interview, the former president elevated antisemitic tropes accusing Jews of having a dual loyalty to Israel and the United States, suggesting they control both Washington, D.C., and the media. In October, Trump wrote on Truth Social that American Jews need to “get their act together” and become more reverent to his work on Israeli policy.

In late November, Trump dined with the artist Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) at his Palm Beach estate. Ye invited prominent Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to the dinner. Following widespread backlash to the event, Trump has refused to give an outright condemnation of Fuentes and his views, instead denying any knowledge of who he was. Rolling Stone reported earlier this week that Jewish allies have been "begging" Trump to condemn Ye, but that he has refused.

Since the dinner, Ye and Fuentes have gone on a right-wing media tour soaked in antisemitism. The pair appeared on the Alex Jones show, with Ye repeatedly professing his love for Hitler and Nazis, denying the Holocaust, and attacking Jewish people. In a subsequent interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Ye said “Jews should work for Christians,” and that he would “hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone.”

Trump welcomed Ye into his home just days before the appearances, and after Ye had already spouted antisemitic views on social media and while speaking to Tucker Carlson of Fox News. It’s Jewish leaders, however, who should be “ashamed,” according to the former president.