 Trump Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer to Biden if He Loses - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Stevie Wonder Discuss Breonna Taylor, Protests and Trump
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power if He Loses in November

Flashing his tin-pot tendencies, the president makes call to “get rid of the ballots” so he can continue in office

By
Tim Dickinson

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump reacts after a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moon Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump reacts after a campaign rally Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Moon Township, Pa.

AP

As the election nears, Donald Trump is sounding less like the leader of the free world, and more like an aspiring dictator. In the latest demonstration of his tin-pot tendencies, Trump is refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election to Democrat Joe Biden.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” the president told a reporter during a Wednesday press conference. Trump then proceeded to question the integrity of the election, underscoring that he’s been “complaining very strongly about the ballots.” This was an apparent reference to the widespread adoption of vote-by-mail during the pandemic, which Trump has been warning, against all evidence, will be “fraudulent” and lead to a “rigged” election.

“The ballots are a disaster,” Trump said from the podium, before slipping, directly into the speech of an autocrat: “Get rid of the ballots,” Trump said, “and you’ll have a peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

Watch the disturbing exchange, and read a slightly edited transcript, below:

Reporter: Win, lose or draw in this election. Will you commit, here today, for a peaceful transferal of power after the election? There’s been rioting in many cities across this country. Would you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?

Trump: Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster and —

Reporter: But people are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?

Trump: We want to have… Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful– there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know. And you know, who knows it better than anybody else. The Democrats know it better than anybody else.

In This Article: 2020 election, Donald Trump, Voting

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.