Trump Attorneys Want to Whine to DOJ About ‘Unfair Treatment’ in Person

Donald Trump’s legal team is requesting an in-person meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss the special counsel investigation into the former president.

Trump posted the letter — addressed to Garland and signed by attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty — to Truth Social on Tuesday night. “Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter reads. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors.”

Per a letter he posted on Truth Social, Trump's attorneys John Rowley & James Trusty have written to Attorney General Garland requesting a meeting “at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his… pic.twitter.com/dWMxLIKTg4 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 24, 2023

Garland appointed Jack Smith special counsel last November, tasking him with overseeing the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and whether Trump illegally hoarded classified government documents at Mar-a-Lago. Smith is reportedly wrapping up his work on the latter probe, for which Smith has secured testimony from several figures close to the former president — including Evan Corcoran, the attorney who wrote a letter last summer claiming, falsely, there was no more classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Smith’s investigation, as well as the Justice Department at large, alleging it’s all part of a Democratic scheme to prevent him from retaking the White House in 2024. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” the former president wrote Monday morning. Trending ‘The Idol’ Is More Toxic and Way Worse Than You’ve Heard Why Did the Idaho Murders Suspect Stay Silent Instead of Entering a Plea? ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ ‘Happy Valley’ Returns to Send Catherine Cawood Off Into the Sunset

Trump’s legal trouble extends well beyond the Justice Department probes. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has long been investigating whether he tampered with Georgia’s 2020 election results. Willis signaled last week that indictments could be coming in August. There’s also New York, where Trump has already been charged with several felony counts of falsifying business records. Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday slated that trial to begin next March. “Very unfair, but this is exactly what the Radical Left Democrats wanted,” Trump griped on Truth Social. “It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before!!!”