 Trump Pushes to Knock Hundreds of Thousands Off of Food Stamps - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Indie Songwriters Make Great Albums By Giving Their Music a Synth-y Reboot Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Pushes to Knock Hundreds of Thousands Off of Food Stamps While COVID-19 Death Toll Rises

The USDA wants to remove people from food stamps regardless of the change in the employment environment from coronavirus

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump Pushes to Knock Hundreds of Thousands off Food Stamps

Hilda Herrera pays for her groceries using a food-stamp program at a supermarket in West New York, New Jersey.

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

While U.S. unemployment claims are shattering an all-time record, due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump’s administration is continuing its attempts to throw hundreds of thousands off of the government food-stamp program, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that a change sought by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was unlawful and blocked the agency from enforcing it. According to a report by the AP on Wednesday, Perdue said that the “USDA disagrees with the court’s reasoning and will appeal its decision.”

But Howell’s “reasoning” was spot-on, and Perdue’s insistence with going ahead with an appeal is heartless in the face of a pandemic.

The rule change that the USDA is looking to put in place would halt states’ abilities to waive certain federal work- and time-limit requirements for SNAP recipients. As a result, the change would remove approximately 700,000 people from SNAP rolls starting on April 1st.

The federal SNAP requirements mandate that “able-bodied adults without dependents must show they’ve worked at least 80 hours per month for more than three months in a 36-month period to stay in the SNAP” program.

Related

Medical workers outside at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City on March 26, 2020. - Elmhurst reported 13 COVID-19 patients died at the hospital in a 24-hour span, according to officials on March 25, 2020. The number of deaths recorded between March 24 and March 25 was consistent with the number of ICU patients being treated there, a spokesman for the city public hospital systems said in a statement. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Coronavirus Nightmare Crippling New York Will Soon Be in Cities Nationwide
Inequality Is Immune to the Coronavirus

Related

Leonard Cohen
How Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Brilliantly Mingled Sex, Religion
The 10 Best R&B Songs of 2019

The rules are of dubious utility — to put it mildly — in regular times, but with nationwide social-distancing recommendations and businesses unable to hire, the goal of the USDA’s appeal seems to be to remove people from food stamps regardless of the change in the employment environment brought on by the coronavirus.

In her ruling on a lawsuit brought by 19 states, plus the District of Columbia and New York City, Howell wrote, “Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential.”

Remember this in the coming weeks when Trump touts his kindness in signing the $2 trillion disaster relief bill recently passed by Congress that will bail out corporations, send a one-time cash infusion to many citizens, and expand unemployment benefits. Because behind the scenes, the president and his team are looking to take control of what has historically been a state’s right in order to keep hundreds of thousands from accessing a resource as essential as food. And they’re doing it at a time when it’s virtually impossible to meet the employment standards set by the USDA.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.