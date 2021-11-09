Trump Is Big Mad Over Biden’s Big Infrastructure Week

“Infrastructure Week” became a running joke as former President Trump repeatedly tried and failed to pass significant infrastructure legislation while he was in office — despite having control of both houses of Congress for half of it.

President Biden made it happen last week, securing the passage of a landmark $1 trillion infrastructure package. Trump is, predictably, very upset. He released a semi-intelligible statement on Tuesday directing his ire toward the Senate’s top Republican, also known as “Old Crow Mitch McConnell.”

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Place, and inducted others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” the former president pondered.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: "Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me… pic.twitter.com/AFvw5hTLhq — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

The Senate passed Biden’s infrastructure plan in August with bipartisan support — a lot of it. The legislation passed by a vote of 69-30, which means 19 Republican senators rebuffed Trump’s efforts to get them to kill the bill.

“I was proud to support today’s historic bipartisan infrastructure deal and prove that both sides of the political aisle can still come together around common-sense solutions,” McConnell said at the time.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation last Friday, also with bipartisan support, sending it to the White House where Biden’s pen awaits. Trump’s troubles passing his own infrastructure legislation were not lost on the current president.

“Finally, it’s infrastructure week!” Biden said with a smile on Saturday.