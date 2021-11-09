 Trump Attacks Mitch McConnell in Response to Infrastructure Passage - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Travis Scott Brand Wasn’t Built For This
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Is Big Mad Over Biden’s Big Infrastructure Week

The former president released a statement on Tuesday bashing “Old Crow Mitch McConnell” for allowing Biden’s infrastructure plan to pass with bipartisan support

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
DES MOINES, IOWA - OCTOBER 09: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Infrastructure Week” became a running joke as former President Trump repeatedly tried and failed to pass significant infrastructure legislation while he was in office — despite having control of both houses of Congress for half of it.

President Biden made it happen last week, securing the passage of a landmark $1 trillion infrastructure package. Trump is, predictably, very upset. He released a semi-intelligible statement on Tuesday directing his ire toward the Senate’s top Republican, also known as “Old Crow Mitch McConnell.”

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Place, and inducted others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” the former president pondered.

The Senate passed Biden’s infrastructure plan in August with bipartisan support — a lot of it. The legislation passed by a vote of 69-30, which means 19 Republican senators rebuffed Trump’s efforts to get them to kill the bill.

“I was proud to support today’s historic bipartisan infrastructure deal and prove that both sides of the political aisle can still come together around common-sense solutions,” McConnell said at the time.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation last Friday, also with bipartisan support, sending it to the White House where Biden’s pen awaits. Trump’s troubles passing his own infrastructure legislation were not lost on the current president.

“Finally, it’s infrastructure week!” Biden said with a smile on Saturday.

In This Article: Donald Trump, infrastructure, Mitch McConnell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.