×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next See First Trailer for Ava DuVernay's Miniseries on Central Park Five Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Will Be Attacking the ‘Crazy Mueller Report’ for the Rest of His Life

The president is now calling the special counsel’s findings “bullsh-t,” “fabricated” and “totally untrue”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, to attend a rally in Grand Rapids Michigan,.Donald Trump departs the White House, Washington DC, USA - 28 Mar 2019

United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC.

REX/Shutterstock

The redacted version of the Mueller report released on Thursday was not flattering to President Trump. Though the special counsel determined that the “high standard” for criminal prosecution regarding conspiracy with Russia was not met, the report detailed a sophisticated, multi-pronged effort to attack the 2016 election in service of Trump, and the Trump campaign’s enthusiasm to accept the help. It also laid out several instances in which Trump attempted to obstruct justice before ultimately putting the onus on Congress to respond accordingly.

Donald Trump has claimed the report exonerates him while simultaneously bashing the special counsel’s investigation. Less than 24 hours after tweeting a Game of Thrones meme proclaiming Robert Mueller’s findings meant it was “Gave Over” for his “hater,” on Friday morning Trump tweeted that the “Crazy Mueller Report” was written by “Angry Democrat Trump Haters” and contains statements that are “bullshit.”

Related

Stephen Colbert Digs into Mueller Report, No Thanks to 'Feckless Stooge' William Barr
29 Things Trump Couldn't Recall While Answering Mueller's Questions

Why, again, did Trump refuse to testify? Because he was so innocent, right?

Trump’s tirade on Friday underscores the obvious: That the president is going to be complaining about the Mueller report for the rest of his life. When he learned of the special counsel’s appointment back in 2017, Trump said, “I’m fucked,” and it’s true — he’s never been this fucked in entire life. The countless damning revelations in the report will hang over him forever, which means he will complain about it forever. He’s still complaining about Hillary Clinton well over two years after defeating her in the 2016 election.

Trump wasn’t the only administration member whose indiscretions were detailed in the report. Mueller also writes that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied to the press about hearing that “countless” FBI employees had lost confidence in James Comey. “Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything,” the report reads.

Sanders attempted to defend herself on Hannity Thursday night, calling the lie a simple “slip of the tongue.” On Friday morning, she was asked about it again by an actual journalist. On Good Morning America, George Stephanopolous challenged Sanders’s slip-up defense by pointing out that she repeated the lie twice. Sanders responded by saying again that it was merely a “slip of the tongue,” maintaining that there were plenty of FBI agents who agreed with the president about Comey. When Stephanoplous continued to challenge her, she retreated to a safe space: blaming Democrats. “It was the heat of the moment, meaning that it wasn’t a scripted talking point,” she said. “I’m sorry that I wasn’t a robot like the Democratic Party.”

The “culture of lying,” as Stephanoplous put it, detailed in the report is staggering, but not staggering enough for the White House to categorically deny. During an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley went to absurd lengths to avoid answering Cooper’s questions about the president’s mendacity, particularly his attempt to get Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lie to the public.

Despite pressure from Cooper, Gidley could only manage that if the president would have been indicted by now if there was any evidence of wrongdoing. The conversation ultimately devolved into garbled crosstalk as a perplexed Cooper continued to try to get Gidley to respond to the allegations. “He hasn’t lied to me,” Gidley said eventually, before detailing the president accomplishments.

“I feel bad that you’re scared to say that your boss lied. I would not work in that situation,” Cooper responded before ending the interview.

Though Cooper was flabbergasted, there was no chance anyone in the administration was going to concede any wrongdoing in the wake of the report’s release, regardless of what the report laid out explicitly. The White House communications team long ago absorbed Trump’s “deny, deny, deny” ethos, which he demonstrated again Friday morning by claiming all the unsavory aspects of the report were “bullshit,” going to write that the investigation “was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a…”

He cuts off the thought there, though. He’s now golfing at Mar-a-Lago.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad