MAGA Attack Ad Hits DeSantis for Alleged Pudding Habit

Donald Trump has been attacking Ron DeSantis relentlessly as the Florida governor prepares to announce his presidential campaign. The former president has gone after DeSantis especially hard over comments he made over 10 years ago expressing support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare. Trump went after DeSantis from the left again in a new attack ad, which is based around a report that DeSantis once ate pudding with his fingers.

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong, and we’re not just talking about pudding,” the ad begins. “DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing social security, and even raising our retirement age.”

Pudding Fingers pic.twitter.com/PRCVAZlkw9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 14, 2023

The Daily Beast reported last month that DeSantis once ate chocolate pudding with three fingers, citing two sources familiar with the incident. “He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former staffer told the outlet, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before … getting shit everywhere.”

DeSantis denied the claim in an interview with Piers Morgan. “I don’t remember ever doing that,” he said. “Maybe when I was a kid.” Trending MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy ‘Obsession’ May Be Netflix’s Kinkiest Series Yet Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ Already Has MCU Fanboys in Their Feelings ‘We’re Getting Killed on Abortion’: Inside Trump’s Secret Meetings With the Religious Right

The attack ad comes before DeSantis has even officially declared his candidacy for president. The governor has certainly been campaigning, however, traveling through key states ostensibly to promote his new book, The Courage to Be Free. DeSantis spoke in Ohio on Thursday as historic floods swept through South Florida. “Governor DeSantis has not yet called,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said in a press conference. “I’m not sure what’s going on, but he’s very interested in what’s going on here and we’re happy to work with his office.”

DeSantis made it back to Florida that night, just in time to sign a six-week abortion ban the state legislature passed that afternoon.