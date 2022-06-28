 Trump Demanded Armed Supporters Be Let Into Jan. 6 Rally: Hutchinson - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Hinckley Jr. Says He Has ‘True Remorse’ for Reagan Shooting, No Concerts on Horizon
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Demanded Armed Supporters Be Let Into Rally Before Calling for Capitol March

“I don’t fucking care that they have weapons,” Trump said according to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. “They’re not here to hurt me. … Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here.”

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump arrives at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump arrives at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump arrives at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that on Jan. 6, President Trump insisted that security measures be taken down at his Ellipse rally in order to boost the size of the crowd, arguing that people carrying weapons were “not here to hurt me.” 

Hutchinson said she overheard Trump say something to the effect of, “‘I don’t fucking care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the fucking [magnometers] away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here.” 

Hutchinson in her surprise testimony was detailing Trump’s frustration at the effect metal detectors and security were having on the amount of people allowed into his rally held on the Ellipse shortly before the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6th. Security measures at the rally prevented people carrying firearms and other weapons from entering the rally space.

“President Trump was aware that a number of the individuals in the crowd had weapons and were wearing body armor,” committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney summarized before playing a clip of Trump telling the crowd that, “We’re going to walk down — and I’ll be there with you — to the Capitol.”

Related Stories

Meadows Warned 'Things Might Get Real, Real Bad' on Jan. 6, Former Aide Says
Mark Meadows Aide Who Knew About Trump Meetings to Testify at Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

The committee revealed text messages between Hutchinson and Secret Service Agent Anthony Ornato in which Ornato tried to impress on Hutchinson that supporters of the president did not want to pass through security, for fear of having their weapons seized. 

Hutchinson also recounted how on Jan. 2, after an encounter with Rudy Giuliani where Giuliani expressed excitement over plans for January 6. Hutchinson informed Meadows of her conversation with Giuliani, to which Meadows replied that “Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.

In This Article: Cassidy Hutchinson, Donald Trump, Jan. 6 Committee, Jan. 6 Hearings

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.