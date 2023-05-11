fbpixel
Trump Appeals E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Verdict

The former president is making good on his promise to appeal a ruling that he is liable for sexual battery against author E. Jean Carroll
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - MAY 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal actions in the United States. Early April, Trump had pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Attorneys for Donald Trump filed an appeal Thursday afternoon against a jury’s decision to find him liable for sexual battery and defamation against author E. Jean Carroll

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages in a civil trial brought by Carroll, who alleged that the former president had raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodmans in the Nineties. 

The former president refused to testify before the court during the trial — and later falsely claimed he hadn’t been allowed to take the stand — and spent the proceedings raging against Carroll on social media and taking international golf trips

On Wednesday, Trump publicly addressed the court’s decision during a CNN town hall. The former president accused Carroll of being a “whack job” with “a fake story,” and mocked her allegations. 

At one point Trump claimed her story was implausible because he was too famous to visit department stores without being recognized. “I was very famous then and I owned the Plaza Hotel right next door and I owned the buildings around it — I’m not going into a dressing room of a crowded department store,” Trump said.    

In response to his comments, Carroll has indicated that she is weighing filing another defamation suit against Trump. 

 “Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it,” Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, told the New York Times. “We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we’ll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably.”

In response to Tuesday’s, Trump’s attorney indicated that the former president would be filing an appeal. 

“There’s plenty of issues to appeal,” Joe Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, told reporters outside of the courthouse. “I’m not happy that he was found liable for anything whatsoever,” he added. 

