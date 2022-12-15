Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Was a Scammy, Superhero-Themed NFT Collection

Donald Trump earlier this week on Truth Social teased that he’d be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Thursday, prompting questions as to what on Earth the former president was up to. Is it a rally tour? Is it his candidacy for House Speaker? Is it something dumber and more pathetic than anyone could have anticipated? Yes, of course it was. It’s a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card NFT Collection.

The former president on Thursday rolled out a new line of NFTs, along with an infomercial-caliber video announcing that they could be had for only $99 a piece. He’s selling shoddy, digitally generated images of himself cosplaying as an astronaut, a fighter pilot, a sheriff in a white duster, a red-carpet celebrity, and more.

All I can say is that those of us who have lost friends, fought with relatives, resigned positions, been called traitor, left our party, all because we saw very clearly what a con-man, huckster and fraud this man is, have never felt more vindicated. pic.twitter.com/9qrSNHg2re — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2022

Die-hard fans of Trump who purchase 45 of these cards (that’s at least $4,455 worth of Trump NFTs) will be gifted a ticket to a dinner with the former president, according to the site. Less die-hard fans will be entered into “The Trump Sweepstakes,” where they can win one of “thousands” of prizes, including a one-hour golf game with Trump, autographed memorabilia, and a group zoom call. (It’s probably worth noting that Trump has a rich history of teasing similar giveaways in exchange for donations but apparently never following through on honoring them.)

The Donald Trump Digital Trading Card Collection will produce a "maximum of 45,000 NFTs" throughout its sweepstakes period. Worried someone else might have the same "Trump Ripping Off His Work Suit To Reveal His Superhero Suit While Shooting Laser Beams His Eyes" card as you? Fret not, these cards have assigned "rarity," meaning they will absolutely, definitely, for sure increase in value. No, there are no refunds. What are you a lib?

Trump's "major announcement" turns out to be a series of $99 NFTs that are ugly even by the usual NFT standards. pic.twitter.com/f6r80q2PgB — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 15, 2022

The announcement is already being criticized as a distraction and a flop by some of Trump’s most committed supporters. “We have a nation going down the toilet, and Donald Trump is selling Pokémon cards. No thanks,” wrote Chad Prather, host for conservative outlet The Blaze.

These NFTs will apparently not be used to fund Trump’s reelection campaign. A disclaimer on the website indicated that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign. NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization.” With the Trump Org. having recently been convicted of criminal tax fraud, they may be resorting to desperate measures to cushion their coffers for an incoming wave of penalties and settlements.