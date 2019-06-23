Trump and Kim Jong-un Are Pen Pals

President Donald Trump recently wrote a letter to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Sunday.

According to state news agency KCNA, Kim said Trump’s letter was “excellent” and that he would “seriously contemplate the interesting content,” adding praise for Trump’s “extraordinary courage.” Beyond that, the letter’s contents have not been shared.

According to White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders, “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.” Earlier in June, Trump told reporters that Kim had sent him a letter. “I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un,” Trump said, adding, “I appreciated the letter.” He refused to go into detail about the letter’s contents but described it as “a very personal, very warm, very nice letter.” According to one official, CNN reported, the letter contained a “birthday greeting.”

Since the beginning of his administration, Trump has tried to get the dictator to agree to denuclearize, but the leaders have yet to reach a formal agreement. At their most recent summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, talks ended abruptly, leaving both leaders empty-handed.

South Korea’s president released a response to the news of the letter on Saturday, saying, “President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have apparently been exchanging written correspondence… The government views it as positive in that the momentum of dialogue between the North and the U.S. is being maintained through top-level letter exchanges”

Trump has gone out of his way to praise Kim, saying he has “tremendous potential” and saying, in May, that Kim was a “very smart guy” and that he expected “a lot of good things” from him. Yes, Trump expects “a lot of good things” from Kim, who has starved his own people while he lives like a king, who the UN says has committed “unspeakable atrocities,” who punishes political prisoners by sending them to labor camps, who has assassinated members of his own family. That’s who Trump wants to heap with praise and be pen pals with.