Trump Berates American Jews For Not Having Enough Gratitude Towards Him

Donald Trump berated American Jews on social media Sunday morning, telling them to “get their act together” and offer him more gratitude for his policy toward Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

Trump went on to claim that he was so popular in Israel he could “easily” be prime minister, and instructed American Jews to “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

Trump’s remarks come at the end of a busy week for MAGA figures and in anti-Semitism. In an interview released this weekend, Kanye West disparaged “Jewish Zionists.” Trump has thus far been quiet on West, but other pro-Trump voices — including Ben Shapiro and Elon Musk— have equivocated in their condemnation, unwilling to fully go after a pro-Trump celebrity.

Former president Trump has disparaged American Jews for a perceived lack of devotion to him on a number of occasions. In a 2021 interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump complained that “the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that.”

As president, Jewish advocacy organizations accused Trump of using anti-Semitic stereotypes in his statements about Jewish voters, including describing them as being motivated by financial gain and accusing Jews who voted democrat of showing “great disloyalty to Israel.

During his presidency Trump set aside decades or foreing policy precedent and made major concessions to the Israeli government, including recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, declaring settlements do not violate international law, and granting Israel sovereignty over the Golan heights.