Trump Aide Caught Prying for Election Information Is Banned from Justice Department

The president’s hopeless attempts to prove the election was stolen continue

Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

A Trump liaison has been banned from the Justice Department building after she pressured staff to allow her to access confidential information about the election as well as other matters.

According to the Associated Press, White House aide Heidi Stirrup began working from the DOJ in recent months, but she was banned from the building after she was caught trying to pry into information about voter fraud cases. DOJ staffers told the AP that Stirrup was pressuring them to provide her with information about investigations into election fraud. Stirrup also reportedly was trying to influence hiring decisions. All of these actions violate government policy. Her goal was likely to find information to bolster the president’s baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him.

But, as numerous news outlets have reported, the election was fair. And Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. attorney general, William Barr, have said as much.

But Barr got himself into hot water with the president this week when he delcared that the agency found zero evidence of widespread voter fraud that would affect the outcome of the 2020 election. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said in a press conference Tuesday. Those actions have drawn the president’s ire, and Trump is reportedly still considering firing Barr, even though he has less than two months left in office.

As CNN reported in September, Trump has been replacing administration liaisons with allies who would funnel information from government agencies to the president. Instead of reporting directly to the agency head, as usual, they were reporting to the White House.

As part of their effort to install loyalists, one questionnaire distributed by the presidential personnel office in March that was obtained by CNN asked candidates applying to work in the administration which part of the president’s campaign message “‘most appealed’ to them and why.” CNN also noted that the updated questionnaire now included Trump’s name five times; the original did not mention him by name at all.

Responding to the news of Stirrup’s banning, the White House said on Thursday that she has now been appointed to the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy.

