Trump Administration: President’s Racist Tweets Have ‘Zero to Do With Race’

As with practically every Sunday morning, following a multitude of hateful and racist statements, the president of the United States sent out one of his surrogates to lie to the American people and tell them that either they can’t comprehend correctly what the president meant or that the “fake news” media is misconstruing his most recent comments.

So, as the president continued Sunday where he left on Saturday, attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings and complaining about being labeled a racist by Democrats, hate enabler and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney paid visits to both Fox News Sunday and Face the Nation to defend his boss. Mulvaney attempted to use a diversionary tool that evokes another race-related issue that strikes at the core of the president’s base: immigration.

When Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Mulvaney about Trump’s disparaging comments about Baltimore, Mulvaney said the president was merely responding to the congressman saying “things that were not true about the border.”

After bizarrely telling Wallace that the president’s tweets had “zero to do with race,” Mulvaney said, “The president is fighting back against what he saw as being illegitimate attacks about the border in the hearing this week,” where, “Cummings said that children were sleeping or sitting in their own feces, that’s just not—that’s not right. It’s not accurate… And when the president hears lies like that, he is going to fight back and that’s what you saw in those tweets.”

But, in fact, what Cummings said is true. The New York Times reported about an overcrowded border station in Clint, Texas, last week, writing, “Some of the children have been there for nearly a month—as young as 7 and 8, many of them wearing clothes caked with snot and tears.”

The Times quoted Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, who visited the facility and said, “There is a stench. The overwhelming majority of children have not bathed since they crossed the border.”

Mukherjee went on to state that she’d never seen anything like it in her 12-year career: “So many children are sick, they have the flu, and they’re not being properly treated.”

Trump’s reelection campaign strategy is out in full force and easy to spot. They are keenly aware that race and immigration issues grow dissent among the American electorate. So, they are borrowing from the 2016 Russian interference playbook that did just that.

With little chance of increasing the president’s support outside of his base, the campaign knows their best chance to win is to motivate and hope to grow that support within populations of like-minded people. So, they are left with doing what they do best—hate and racism. And they will continue to double down until election day.