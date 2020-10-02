Contact Tracing Trump: A Guide to Who in the President’s Circle Has (or Could Have) Covid-19

President Trump’s positive Covid-19 test late on Thursday, October 1st, raises an unfathomable host of questions, the most pressing being who else may be infected among the countless people he’s come into contact with in the past few days.

On Saturday, Trump presided over a crowded ceremony at the White House to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. That night, he was in Pennsylvania for a rally. He held an in-person press conference on Sunday before hosting a reception for Gold Star Families at the White House. On Tuesday, he flew to Cleveland to debate Joe Biden. A day later, he was in Duluth, Minnesota, to speak at a rally attended by mostly maskless supporters. On Thursday, he attended a fundraiser in New Jersey where he reportedly came into contact with more than 100 people.

In other words, the president of the United States could very well be a superspreader of the deadly virus he’s been downplaying for months.

Here’s what we know so far about the infection status of those close to the president:

President Trump and Melania Trump

Status: Tested positive. Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the first lady were awaiting test results following the news that adviser Hope Hicks tested positive. Two hours later, Trump tweeted that both he and the first lady tested positive.

Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, and is working from the White House residence.

Contact: Despite coming into contact with White House adviser Hope Hicks, who began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday before testing positive Thursday morning, Trump attended a fundraiser later on Thursday. He reportedly interacted with around 100 people at the event. According to the New York Times, one attendee said the president seemed “lethargic.” Trump also reportedly fell asleep at one point as Air Force One traveled from Minnesota to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night following Trump’s rally in Duluth.

Mike Pence and Karen Pence

Status: Tested negative. The vice president (and next in the presidential line of succession) announced he tested negative Friday morning. “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Pence Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted on Friday. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Contact: The vice president was last in close contact with the president on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden

Status: Biden announced on Friday that both he and his wife Jill tested negative.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Contact: Biden stood across the debate stage from Trump for nearly two hours on Tuesday night. They did not appear to come into physical contact with one another, as pre- and post-debate handshakes were not exchanged. The White House reportedly did not inform the Biden campaign of possible exposure.

Sen. Kamala Harris

Status: Biden’s running mate reportedly tested negative on Thursday as part of the campaign’s routine testing.

Hope Hicks

Status: Tested positive. Hicks reportedly began experiencing symptoms Wednesday and reportedly tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning.

Contact: Though she began experiencing symptoms Wednesday, the White House adviser could have contracted the virus earlier this week. MSNBC put together a list of administration figures she has been in touch with recently, putting all of them at risk.

MSNBC put together a list 👀 pic.twitter.com/oyYx14DQFe — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020

Ronna McDaniel

Status: The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee tested positive. “After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive,” the spokesman said in a statement.”

Though McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday, she did not reveal the results until after the president’s status was made public.

Contact: As the Washington Post notes, McDaniel was last in contact with the president during a fundraiser on September 25th, last Friday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Status: The secretary of state told reporters that he tested negative on Friday morning. Pompeo is fourth the presidential line of succession behind Trump, Pence, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Contact: Pompeo was last in contact with the president last Tuesday, September 15th.

Mark Meadows

Status: The White House chief of staff told reporters Friday morning that he tested negative. He wasn’t wearing a mask when he made the announcement. “I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result,” he added.

Contact: Meadows traveled with Trump to the debate on Tuesday, and to the president’s rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, arriving back at the White House very early Thursday morning.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Status: Jared and Ivanka both tested negative Friday morning, according to a White House communications aide.

Contact: Trump’s daughter and son-in-law traveled on Air Force One to the debate in Cleveland with President Trump. Hicks was on the same flight.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Status: The status of Trump’s son and wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox news host and the president’s current campaign finance chair, is unknown as of Friday morning.

Contact: Attended the debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Eric Trump and Lara Trump

Status: The status of Trump’s second eldest son and Lara Trump is unknown as of Friday morning.

Contact: Attended the debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Barron Trump

Status: Trump’s youngest child tested negative. “Barron has tested negative, and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff and spokeswoman, told USA Today on Friday.

Amy Coney Barrett

Status: Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court tested negative Friday morning. According to CNN, Coney Barrett already contracted Covid-19 earlier this summer and experienced mild symptoms.

Contact: Barrett last met with President Trump on Saturday, when he announced her nomination to the Supreme Court. Though Barrett tested negative, Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins, who attended her nomination ceremony, has tested positive, according to Andrea Mitchell of NBC News.

Sen. Mike Lee

Status: The Republican senator from Utah announced on Twitter Friday morning that he tested positive on Thursday after experiencing symptoms Thursday morning. The positive results comes “a few days” after testing negative while visiting the White House.

Contact: Lee was at the White House on Saturday for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony, and met with Barrett separately on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, when he said he first began experiencing symptoms, Lee attended a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. He wasn’t wearing a mask for at least a portion of the proceedings.

Trump had a mask-less, no social distancing event at the White House to announce Amy Coney Barrett's nomination. Here's Mike Lee, who just tested positive for covid, not a care in the world. We truly live in different realities. (via @bubbaprog)

pic.twitter.com/1hWJTwr67h — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 2, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan

Status: The Republican from Ohio said on Fox News Friday morning that he planned to get tested.

Contact: Jordan traveled on Air Force One to the debate in Cleveland with President Trump. Hicks was on the same flight.

Dan Scavino

Status: The White House communications guru tested negative, according to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Contact: Scavino traveled on Marine One with the president as recently at Tuesday.

Bill Stepien

Status: The status of Trump’s campaign manager is unknown as of Friday morning.

Contact: Stepien has reportedly been around Trump and his staff all week, and was traveling with the president to the debate on Tuesday night. Stepien was also seen getting into a staff van with Hope Hicks. On Friday morning, he sent an email urging campaign staff to take proper precautions.

Rudy Giuliani

Status: Trump’s personal attorney is reportedly getting tested on Friday and has begun the quarantine process.

Contact: Giuliani traveled with to the debate on Cleveland on Tuesday and was seen deplaning “very slowly and gingerly” upon arrival back in Washington, D.C.

Rudy Giuliani, who deplaned very slowly and gingerly from Air Force One Tuesday night in DC (video by me) after traveling with Hope Hicks and WH team to the debate in Cleveland, is getting tested today—and “in the meantime, he has begun the quarantine process,” an aide says. pic.twitter.com/7G6HQqR74H — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

Steven Mnuchin

Status: The treasury secretary tested negative on Friday morning, according to a Treasury spokeswoman.

Wilbur Ross

Status: The 82-year-old commerce secretary reportedly tested negative on Friday morning.

Stephen Miller

Status: The White House adviser’s status is unknown as of Friday morning. Miller’s wife, Pence aide Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus in May before returning to work at the end of the month.