 Trump Finally Acknowledges New Administration Will Be Inaugurated - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next I Stayed Up Past Midnight to Watch Mike Pence Eat Shit, and It Was Beautiful
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Finally Acknowledges New Administration Will Be Inaugurated

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” the president said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump Finally Acknowledges New Administration Will Be Inaugurated

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump made brief remarks about the stock market hitting 30,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

President Donald Trump admitted that soon he will not be president, ending a months-long effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Trump’s admission, however, only comes after a riotous mob of his supporters — egged on by him — stormed into the Capitol to stage an insurrection, threatening the safety of everyone inside and leaving five people, including a Capitol Police officer, dead.

“Congress has certified the results, and a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday night. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

In the video, which was his first tweet since Twitter suspended his account Wednesday because he was inciting violence, Trump robotically read from a teleprompter.

Trump also addressed the mob at the Capitol and tried to separate himself from them — the same people he told a day before, “We love you. You’re very special.”

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” he said. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction: You do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: You will pay.”

Trump went on to claim that he “immediately” deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol, but that decision was delayed by the administration, according to Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland.

Related

Biden: 'Don’t Dare Call Them Protesters. They Were Domestic Terrorists'
Biden: 'Don't Dare Call Them Protesters. They Were Domestic Terrorists'
Lock Him Up

Related

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen on Making 'Born to Run': 'We Went to Extremes'
10 Must-Hear Old-School Country Christmas Albums

Trump also continued to lend credence to his allegations of voter fraud in the election by justifying his legal actions attempting to throw out votes and saying that the U.S. needs to “reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results,” Trump said. “My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. And so doing I was fighting to defend American democracy.”

Trump concluded by saying that his time in office was “the honor of a lifetime.” But don’t expect this former president to quietly disappear into retirement. “And all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning,” he said.

In This Article: Donald Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.