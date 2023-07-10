fbpixel
Coke & Cola

Trump Is Desperate to Turn the White House Cocaine Into a Huge Biden Scandal

The former president is attempting to twist the stray dime bag into an exoneration for his own legal problems 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Former United States President Donald Trump attends the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Donald Trump attends the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Willie Nelson claims he smoked a joint on the White House roof, Snoop Dog says he did the same thing in a bathroom, and last week someone left a dime bag of coke in the West Wing.  

While no suspects have yet been identified one man is convinced he’s cracked the case: Donald Trump. The former president has been pushing the idea that the coke belongs to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. On Monday, he tried to twist the suspicious baggy into a bizarre form of exoneration for his own extensive legal problems

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of  my 4th Amendment Rights?” He wrote Monday on Truth Social. “Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)?”

The former president is currently battling two criminal cases, one related to the Justice Department’s investigation of his post-presidency hoarding of classified documents. He’s clearly desperate for a distraction. 

In a separate post, Trump accused the White House of engaging in a cover-up to protect the Bidens. 

“The White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question,” he wrote. “THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

It’s not yet known who lost their Schedule II narcotics, but the Secret Service has initiated an investigation that includes a review of White House security footage and visitor logs. 

Trump has been attempting to hammer a connection between the Bidens and the drugs since virtually the moment they were discovered. Last week, he went so far as to suggest Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is in charge of the DOJ’s investigation into Trump, may have planted the drugs in the White House. 

As of now the only definitive evidence there is of prolific coke consumption in the White House is Trump’s own addiction to the cola. 

