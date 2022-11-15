fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Snoozefest

Trump’s 2024 Announcement Was So Boring Even Fox News Cut Away

The former president said he's running for president ... then started rambling so much that Sean Hannity had to give the floor to pundits to praise the still-in-progress speech
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump said from behind a podium at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he’s launching a campaign to take back the White House in 2024. It wasn’t exactly a rousing announcement. The former president seemed bored as he squinted at his teleprompter and regurgitated well-trod talking points about immigration, crime, the economy, and more, mixing in several rambling tangents.

The speech was so dull that even Sean Hannity cut away from it.

Trump’s biggest fanboy in conservative media wouldn’t dare criticize his performance, however, instead bringing in Pete Hegseth and Mike Huckabee to drool over the former president’s announcement. “This looks like Trump in as good a form as you have ever seen him,” Hegseth said dutifully, with Huckabee declaring Trump “unbeatable” in 2024.

All the while, Trump continued to drone, so much so that his fans in attendance sat down, prompting him to say he felt “guilty” that they had remained standing for so long in the first place. The ranting continued, though. Hannity brought on Monica Crowley and Rep. Jim Jordan for more analysis before finally checking back in on the former president, now well clear of anything resembling prepared remarks.

Hannity and company may have gushed about the power of Trump’s address, but not all conservatives were impressed. “This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump,” Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House spokesperson, tweeted. “Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run.”

“You try being high energy when you’re running for President primarily to try to avoid indictment!” added former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Trending

Fortunately for insomniacs across America, Trump’s newly launched 2024 campaign will feature “a multi-day series of political events,” according to Axios.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Reached a Firm Decision on How Involved She'll Be in Donald Trump's Rumored 2024 Campaign

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Breaks Ratings Record With 12.1 Million Viewers

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Pick Up Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Clandestine Off-Market Deal

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad