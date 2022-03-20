 Truckers' Mighty Anti-Vaxx Plot Undone by… a Single Bicycle - Rolling Stone
Truckers’ Mighty Anti-Vaxx Plot Stymied by … a Single Bicycle

D.C. got the hero it needed this weekend when a sole cyclist slowed “The People’s Convoy” with a lovely bit of biking

By

Peter Wade

Truckers from the People's Convoy

mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx

The “People’s Convoy,” a group of truckers opposed to Covid-19 vaccines and public health policies, has been driving to the D.C. area from their base in Hagerstown, Md. to wreak havoc. But far from the “success” that the Canadian truck convoy had in shutting down parts of their nation’s capital of Ottawa for weeks, the American version has been felled by breakdowns, permit denials, D.C. commuters the truckers believe are members of antifa, and now, a single bicycle.

A lone bicyclist managed to significantly slow the convoy’s progress through D.C. on Saturday by casually pedaling in front of a line of trucks. The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, who has been closely reporting on the convoy, posted video of the incident showing our hero cruising on his bike at a leisurely pace as angry truckers in at least three vehicles blared their horns in frustration behind him. Seemingly unbothered by the honks, the biker didn’t even look back.

In a second video shared by Petrizzo, filmed by a livestreaming trucker when the road widened into multiple lanes, the truck driver pulled alongside the bicyclist to yell at him. “Hey, what are you doing? You’ve got a bunch of trucks behind you,” he said.

“What’s that? I didn’t hear you… I didn’t hear you, what did you say?” the man on a bike responded.

“You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the trucker repeated.

Trolling once again, the bicyclist gestured to his ear and said, “Can’t hear you, sorry, it’s too loud,” as the honking continued.

Also on Saturday, truckers attempted to make a “citizen’s arrest” of a Tesla driver. Trucks boxed the electric vehicle in, alleging that the driver “slammed the brakes on real hard and caused a brake-check,” according to Petrizzo’s reporting.

Like many of the convoy truckers’ other efforts, this too failed, and the truckers eventually let the driver go.

It’s a partly cloudy but pleasant spring day in Washington with a nice breeze off the Potomac, and life here goes on, whether the trucker convoy likes it or not.

