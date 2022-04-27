 Trevor Reed Released From Russia in Prisoner Swap - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next ‘This Is Clearly Voice-Dictated’: Kim Kardashian Disputes Incriminating Text at Defamation Trial
Home Politics Politics News

Trevor Reed, Former Marine Who Had Been Detained in Russia Since 2019, Is Headed Back to America

The American citizen has been released in a prisoner swap after being jailed for endangering the “life and health” of Moscow police officers, which he has denied

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trevor-ReedTrevor-Reed

A banner with a picture of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine who is currently being detained in a Russian prison, hangs in Lafayette Park near the White House.

Trevor Reed is headed back to the United States.

The Marine who has been jailed in Russia since 2019 has been released in a prisoner swap. “Our family has been living a nightmare,” his family said in a statement. “Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is safely on his way back to the United States.”

Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for endangering the “life and health” of Russia police officers during a night out drinking in Moscow the previous year. He has denied he did anything wrong. In return for Reed’s release, the U.S. is returning pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been jailed in the U.S. on drug charges, to Russia. The swap was first announced by Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning, which noted that the exchange was the result of a “lengthy negotiation process.”

President Biden announced the news shortly thereafter. “Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” he said in a statement. “Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”

In This Article: Trevor Reed

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.