Trevor Reed, Former Marine Who Had Been Detained in Russia Since 2019, Is Headed Back to America

Trevor Reed is headed back to the United States.

The Marine who has been jailed in Russia since 2019 has been released in a prisoner swap. “Our family has been living a nightmare,” his family said in a statement. “Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is safely on his way back to the United States.”

Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for endangering the “life and health” of Russia police officers during a night out drinking in Moscow the previous year. He has denied he did anything wrong. In return for Reed’s release, the U.S. is returning pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been jailed in the U.S. on drug charges, to Russia. The swap was first announced by Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning, which noted that the exchange was the result of a “lengthy negotiation process.”

President Biden announced the news shortly thereafter. “Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” he said in a statement. “Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”