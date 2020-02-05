Watch Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert React to Trump’s State of the Union Address

Immediately following President Trump’s State of the Union address last night, several late night shows offered their takes on his remarks, as well as Nancy Pelosi’s bold move of tearing up his speech at the end. Everyone from Trevor Noah to Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel had some commentary on the night, which was particularly notable as the address came in the midst of Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

On The Daily Show, Noah discussed the State of the Union, which wrapped only an hour before the late night show went to air. “This year’s State of the Union was super weird,” he noted. “Because in case you forgot it’s happening right in the middle of Trump’s impeachment. So for months Democrats have been saying Trump is a threat to democracy and a danger the republic. But now they just have to sit there and clap while he gives a speech. That’s wild.”

Roy Wood Jr. offered a rebuttal to Trump’s speech, highlighting the achievements of African Americans, including Patrick Mahomes’s Super Bowl victory, in a segment titled “The 2020 State of Black Sh*t Address.”

Colbert remarked on Trump’s speech during his monologue, noting, “We just watched what you just watched. We felt what you felt. We drank what you drank. Only now, we’re drunk at work.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel provided commentary on footage of the State of the Union, including how Melania Trump was reacting to her husband’s statements. The show also brought in Guillermo to give the official Spanish language response to the address and discussed the chaos of the Iowa caucus.

Seth Meyers had a few things to say about Trump’s speech during his monologue on Late Night and also addressed Trump’s behavior during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.